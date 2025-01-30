A 80-year-old was simply sitting in his car. He was then shot and killed in a drive-by.

An 80-year-old Chicago man was killed Wednesday morning in a drive-by shooting and authorities are trying to figure out who is behind his death.

The shooting happened just after 10:00 a.m. in the 1400 block of W. 90th St., the Chicago Police Department said in a statement to USA TODAY Thursday morning.

According to authorities, the man, later identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office as James Stroud Sr., was sitting in a vehicle when someone in another vehicle pulled up.

The individual pulled out a gun and fired shots in the man’s direction, hitting him in the head and back. Stroud was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was eventually pronounced dead.

Police said Thursday morning that no suspects are in custody. An investigation is underway.

Man killed was retiree 'pretty much just living his life', family says

Television stations WGN-TV and WLS-TV spoke to Stroud’s family, who said he recently retired from truck driving.

"He was a great guy," his son James Stroud Jr. told WLS-TV. "I would never would never have (expected) this to happen to him or anything like this to happen to anybody."

The younger Stroud said he last spoke to his father Tuesday night. He said his father was “a good guy” who was “pretty much just living his life” after retirement.

According to his family, he didn’t live on W. 90th Street, where the shooting happened. They have no idea why he was there that morning.

His son told another outlet, WGN-TV, that Stroud had plans to go to the bank, withdraw money and pay some bills.

"Whoever did it, I hope justice is served because my dad was a good guy," Stroud Jr. told WLS-TV. "That was cowardly, whoever did that... I just hope that if anybody seen anything just to let the police know."

Those with tips can text “CPDTip” to 738477 or visit www.chicagopolice.org/submit-a-tip.

