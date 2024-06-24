800 gallons of toxic fire-fighting foam accidentally spilled at VT National Guard base
AFFFs are used to fight liquid-based or liquid-fueled fires and contain toxic cancer-causing PFAS that are harmful for both humans and the environment
AFFFs are used to fight liquid-based or liquid-fueled fires and contain toxic cancer-causing PFAS that are harmful for both humans and the environment
Warning: This story contains details of an alleged sexual encounter.A Brantford, Ont-area social worker whose clients include first responders dealing with trauma faces allegations of professional misconduct and sexual abuse after an investigation by the professional college.Laura Dowler is accused of alleged incidents over a four-year period, the Ontario College of Social Workers and Social Service Workers (OCSWSSW) says in a report following its months-long investigation.The college alleges Do
A teenager plunged 60ft down a sheer cliff while having his photo taken by a friend. A 999 call reported that the boy had fallen from the cliffs at Old Harry Rocks in Dorset. Ian Brown, station officer for Swanage Coastguard, told Somerset Live the accident happened on Thursday as the boy was having his photo taken by the cliff edge.
On the night Amy went missing, she was at the cruise ship's disco with her brother, other passengers and crew members, according to the FBI
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Three Alabama men who went for an evening swim shortly after arriving at a Florida Panhandle beach were caught in a rip current and died, authorities say. It was the latest in a rash of recent deaths in Florida waters after a Pennsylvania couple drowned off the state's southeast coast, authorities said
Kirk Keeping looks to the Supreme Court gallery while getting his handcuffs removed by a sheriff's officer. (Troy Turner/CBC)Kirk Keeping will be staying behind bars for a very long time — a second-degree murder conviction ensures that — but just how long he'll stay incarcerated before being eligible for parole is what Justice Glen Noel must now decide.Noel presided over the sentencing hearing for the St. Jacques-Coombs Cove man in Grand Falls-Windsor Supreme Court on Thursday. It was long day o
KHOTIV, Ukraine (AP) — Despite war-time restrictions, Ukrainians marked midsummer with festivals that featured frenetic folk dancing, flower decoration and jumping over bonfires.
A rat infestation is plaguing residents in a south Etobicoke neighbourhood.And they're blaming an impromptu garbage dump set up by residents of a nearby homeless encampment in Mimico's Coronation Park for their new furry neighbours — though a pest control expert and their local councillor say a nearby excavation site is likely contributing to the problem.Regardless, the neighbours are pushing for action from the city that they say is long overdue."There needs to be a massive clean out; there nee
An 18-year-old UK student died after the tire hit her windshield as she drove down I-75 last summer.
A woman in Texas has been charged with attempted capital murder and injury to a child after trying to drown a 3-year-old child at an apartment complex pool and making racial statements, according to police.
Saskatchewan RCMP says they've located the vehicle of a woman who allegedly abducted her three children last December, in an investigation that's spanned three provinces.Police said in an updated news release Saturday they found a white Mercedes GLC — which they believe was driven by 55-year-old Astrid Schiller —abandoned at Pine Cree Regional Park in southwestern Saskatchewan on Friday.Last week, Manitoba RCMP said the woman was arrested at a Canada-U.S. border crossing near Boissevain on a war
The alleged involvement of Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son in the 2015 roadside murder of his former classmate has long been a lingering question mark over the infamous family’s tangled web of legal woes.This week, Buster Murdaugh finally fired back, filing a damning defamation lawsuit against Netflix and others who produced documentaries and news articles that, he says, “irreparably damaged” his reputation by insinuating he was involved in 19-year-old Stephen Smith’s death. But his decision
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A man trying to drown two small children at a Connecticut beach early Saturday morning was thwarted by police officers, according to authorities.
Luke McClish, 34, says he managed to survive in the northern California wilderness drinking a gallon of water every day. ABC News' Danny New explains how rescue crew finally found McClish.
After nearly 47 years, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals this week exonerated Kerry Max Cook for the 1977 murder of Linda Jo Edwards, declaring him innocent of a crime for which he spent nearly 20 years on death row.
HARROW, ONTARIO, CANADA — Friends mourning members of a family of four found dead in rural southwestern Ontario this week remembered the mother as a pillar of the community and a selfless friend with a smile that could light up a room.
Yasir Naqvi's map of Canada map depicts a country Canadians are not familiar with — it has eight provinces and two territories. Canada has 10 provinces and three territories.The taxpayer-funded political flyer by the Liberal MP to celebrate Canada Day, which was sent to constituents in his Ottawa Centre riding, includes a photo of Naqvi with his contact information. Its main feature is a blank map of Canada encouraging recipients to "colour the map."However, recipients were met with a few fewer
“We are American citizens, originally from Palestine, and I don’t know where to go to feel safe with my kids," the 3-year-old's mother said.
The mighty baobab has grown across mainland Africa, Madagascar and Australia for millions of years. But until now, scientists disputed where they came from.
A 3-year-old boy was killed and his 7-year-old sister was injured after being hit by gunfire while at a family gathering in Buffalo, New York, officials said. "Last night was a very tragic night for our community," Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph A. Gramaglia said during a press conference Saturday. Gramaglia said the shooting had not been related to the family gathering.
School District 27 Superintendent Chris van der Mark told Global News on Saturday, the students on the bus were in grades 6 and 7 from 100 Mile Elementary and Horse Lake Elementary schools. Troy Charles has the latest from Saturday.