800 gallons of toxic fire-fighting foam accidentally spilled at VT National Guard base

CBC

A rat infestation is plaguing residents in a south Etobicoke neighbourhood.And they're blaming an impromptu garbage dump set up by residents of a nearby homeless encampment in Mimico's Coronation Park for their new furry neighbours — though a pest control expert and their local councillor say a nearby excavation site is likely contributing to the problem.Regardless, the neighbours are pushing for action from the city that they say is long overdue."There needs to be a massive clean out; there nee