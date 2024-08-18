This $800 USD Roto VR Explorer 360° Motorized Chair for Meta Aims To Take Your Gaming Experience to a Whole New Level

?si=2gfc63o8GJhf3yPB

The Roto VR Explorer is ready to take gaming to a whole new level. Made for Meta, the 360° motorized chair is launching later this fall, making it the first gaming chair to join the "Made for Meta" accessory program. Boasting a lather seat featuring back support as well as adjustable seat height and a foot rest for added comfort, the chair features a "Look & Turn" technology that allows the gamer to turn directions in the game in real time. With this technology, Roto addresses the VR motion sickness as the movement of the chair helps to sync up with the eyes, leading to less brain-body disconnect.

The exterior appearance makes the Roto VR Explorer seem like a standard swivel chair but it includes a larger than usual compass-looking base with a footrest that serves as a needle. The chair promises an added immersion experience for VR and is slated to be compatible with around 400 games from Meta Quest. With its full-body haptic feedback from its built-in rumble pack that syncs with the audio, the chair's motorized based for turning adds to the overall gaming experience, as demonstrated in the teaser video with games like Asgard's Wrath 2, Population One, DIG VR and Zombieland: Headshot Fever. Roto is a company that has been founded almost a decade ago and as per their company info, they are from U.K. based tech entrepreneur Elliot Myers. "Roto VR is committed to innovating in the field of VR, elevating the experience through advanced and affordable technology designed to bring virtual worlds to life like never before."

The Roto VR Explorer chair is now available for pre-order online for $799 USD and is set to ship in October this year.