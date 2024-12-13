81-year-old woman carjacked at York Roaod gas station

An 81-year-old woman was carjacked at a North Baltimore gas station Thursday morning, prompting a Foxtrot search that led to four teens arrested. ​"It's kind of sickening, there's an 81-year-old person who was targeted by some young individuals," said Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley. At about 8:37 a.m., a suspect, described as 16 to 20 years old, approached the woman at a gas station on York Road near the Bellona Avenue/Benninghaus Road intersection, said Baltimore police. He grabbed the keys from her hand, pushed his way inside her sedan, and drove away. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/81-year-old-woman-carjacked-at-york-road-gas-station