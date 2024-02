CBC

A woman was taken to Detroit with life-threatening injuries Sunday after a single-car crash on Erie Street in Windsor.Police say the responded to the of Erie Street, near Mercer Street, Sunday around 5:45 a.m. for a report of a car hitting a monument on the side of the road. "As a result of the collision, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was sent to hospital with serious injuries," Windsor police said in a media release."The driver's injuries were later designated life-threatening, an