820 a.m. Oklahoma Winter Weather Update
820 a.m. Oklahoma Winter Weather Update
820 a.m. Oklahoma Winter Weather Update
In the catastrophic Palisades fire, one of the city's iconic thoroughfares was severely damaged and large swaths of homes were reduced to smoldering rubble.
Fire officials are investigating what started multiple wildfires near Los Angeles. The Santa Ana winds are likely driving their rapid growth.
The president-elect acknowledged the wildfires by... blaming Gov. Gavin Newsom.
"Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill was among the thousands who evacuated Los Angeles. Other stars, including Paris Hilton and Billy Crystal, have lost their LA homes.
Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions, as snow squalls continue off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay Wednesday
Wildfires began breaking out in Southern California Tuesday morning as a life-threatening, widespread windstorm that could be one of the most destructive to hit the region in over a decade roars to life and creates extremely dangerous fire weather conditions.
Leading into, and closing out the weekend widespread snow blankets in southern Ontario. Some areas will see additional accumulations with lake enhancement and squalls. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
President-elect Trump blamed California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) for the massive wildfires that are blazing through the Los Angeles area, arguing he should have signed a declaration to pump more water through California to prevent the situation. “Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions…
"This is a hurricane of fire."
A fast-moving brush fire that erupted Tuesday in Los Angeles threatened homes and sent thousands of residents fleeing, prompting city and state officials to declare a state of emergency. Meanwhile, a second rapidly spreading blaze broke out several hours later, spurring more evacuations, as dangerous winds continued to sweep Southern California late into the evening. The Pacific Palisades fire, which had grown to nearly 3,000 acres by 6:30 p.m. local time, was first reported before 11 a.m. and quickly prompted thousands of evacuations across the region and into Malibu.
Celebrities are sharing emotional reactions and speaking out about evacuating and losing their homes amid the multiple fires in Los Angeles.
Actor Steve Guttenberg was spotted helping clear a path for Los Angelenos to evacuate from the celebrity haven of Pacific Palisades as a dangerous wildfire, exacerbated by windstorms, forced at least 30,000 people in the area to evacuate. The fast-burning wildfire in Los Angeles broke out on Tuesday morning, as the region faced a “life-threatening” windstorm caused by the notorious Santa Ana winds. The blaze has burned at least 1,262 acres, according to the most recent update from CalFire. As th
The Ford government is set to offer rebates for home renovations and new appliances to improve energy efficiency in Ontario homes. As CBC’s Lane Harrison explains, this is part of a new home renovation savings program.
Seismic technology has revealed secrets of the Earth from a million years ago.
From winter jackets and boots to heated socks and gloves, these picks are built for Canadian weather.
"My heart is breaking for the families who have lost everything," the actress wrote on Instagram
(Bloomberg) -- A fast-moving wildfire ripped through an affluent area of Los Angeles, destroying homes and forcing thousands of people to evacuate as firefighters warned that conditions would worsen overnight. Most Read from BloombergNYC’s Subway Violence Deters Drive to Bring Workers Back to OfficeDutch Central Bank Restores Amsterdam’s ‘Ugliest Building’Can American Drivers Learn to Love Roundabouts?Can States Hit the Brakes on Runaway Roadbuilding?Don’t Shrink the BusAbout 30,000 people were
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has your weekend forecast for southern Ontario.
A breathtaking sight greeted Monday drivers in B.C.'s Lower Mainland. Get the science behind this mysterious fog tower
The Palisades Fire in Los Angeles ignited on Jan. 7, prompting evacuation orders across Pacific Palisades and other neighboring areas