83-year-old rancher will ride a horse in his 80th consecutive parade

Stan Cowley hasn't missed a Calgary Stampede Parade in 79 years.

And if all goes according to plan, the 83-year-old Calgarian will participate in the event for the 80th consecutive time on Friday.

Cowley will ride a horse in the event, alongside dozens of floats, marching bands and other horses.

"It's actually a lot of fun … and you get to visit with all the old cowboys that've been in the parade for many years as well," Cowley told CBC's Homestretch.

The owner of Rafter Six Ranch, a trail riding operation west of Calgary, experienced his first parade at age three in 1939. His dad was working for the Hudson's Bay Company, and the company was recruiting people to hop aboard its float.

At four, he rode horseback in the parade — and has done so nearly every year since.

Parade memories over the years

'The biggest thing I remember is how many headdresses there used to be in the parade," he said. "It looked like there were two blocks of just eagle headdresses, and that was really amazing to me."

The number of chuck wagons participating in the parade has also gone down, Cowley said.

At one point, Cowley was outriding in the parade.

Over the years, politicians and movie stars including former premier Peter Lougheed and American actor Lee Van Cleef, who started in The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, rode with him in the parade.

The parade has evolved over the years and so have participants' transportation methods.

"In the early days, there weren't all these horse trailers," Cowley said. "From the ranch and from the reserves, [participants] had to get on their horses and ride them into Calgary and that was a four-day trip."

Cowley took part in a four-day ride with two chuckwagons and 18 riders on the parade's 100th anniversary.

