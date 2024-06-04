'Respect their space': 83-year-old woman seriously injured by bison

An 83-year-old woman from Greenville, South Carolina, was airlifted to hospital on June 1 with serious injuries after being gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park, according to a press release by the National Park Service (NPS).

The bison, defending its territory, lifted the woman off the ground with its horns.

Officials say the incident is under investigation. The woman's condition is unknown.

Steer clear of wildlife

Park officials say it is essential for visitors to keep a safe distance from wildlife.

"Wild animals can be aggressive if people don't respect their space," the NPS says on its website.

"When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space. It is your responsibility to stay more than 25 yards (23 m) away from all large animals – bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes – and at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves. If need be, move or turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in close proximity."

According to park officials, bison have injured more people than any other animal at Yellowstone. While not aggressive, they can become territorial and unpredictable when threatened.

In Canada, visitors to national parks are also expected to observe wildlife from afar.

It is illegal to feed, entice, or disturb wildlife in a Canadian national park. Violators could face charges, court appearances, and fines up to $25,000.

