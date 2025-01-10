840 pm Thursday winter weather snow update
840 pm Thursday winter weather snow update
"Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill was among the thousands who evacuated Los Angeles. Other stars, including Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal, and Rainn Wilson have lost their LA homes.
Fire officials are investigating what started multiple wildfires near Los Angeles. The Santa Ana winds are likely driving their rapid growth.
In the catastrophic Palisades fire, one of the city's iconic thoroughfares was severely damaged and large swaths of homes were reduced to smoldering rubble.
As tens of thousands flee the blazes, Ben Affleck is sheltering from the Pacific Palisades wildfire with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
The president-elect acknowledged the wildfires by... blaming Gov. Gavin Newsom.
“Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill and Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis are among those whose homes are at risk as fires continue to break out across Los Angeles, causing more than 30,000 people to flee the Pacific Palisades as well as parts of Malibu and Santa Monica. Hamill posted an update on his Instagram on …
Celebrities are sharing emotional reactions and speaking out about evacuating and losing their homes amid the multiple fires in Los Angeles.
A fast-moving brush fire that erupted Tuesday in Los Angeles threatened homes and sent thousands of residents fleeing, prompting city and state officials to declare a state of emergency. Meanwhile, a second rapidly spreading blaze broke out several hours later, spurring more evacuations, as dangerous winds continued to sweep Southern California late into the evening. The Pacific Palisades fire, which had grown to nearly 3,000 acres by 6:30 p.m. local time, was first reported before 11 a.m. and quickly prompted thousands of evacuations across the region and into Malibu.
"Heartbreaking, devastating, beyond belief. Everything is gone," Shriver posted on X The post Maria Shriver, Chris Pratt and More Celebrities Shook by Los Angeles Fires: ‘All Our Friends Have Lost Everything’ appeared first on TheWrap.
Victoria Beckham has revealed she has been left devasted and heartbroken following the catastrophic LA wildfires. See her statement….
"My heart is breaking for the families who have lost everything," the actress wrote on Instagram
Victor Shaw, 66, found on roadside the morning after refusing to evacuate in order to stay and fight blaze threatening family’s residence in Altadena
(Bloomberg) -- A fast-moving wildfire ripped through an affluent area of Los Angeles, destroying homes and forcing thousands of people to evacuate as firefighters warned that conditions would worsen overnight. Most Read from BloombergNYC’s Subway Violence Deters Drive to Bring Workers Back to OfficeDutch Central Bank Restores Amsterdam’s ‘Ugliest Building’Can American Drivers Learn to Love Roundabouts?Can States Hit the Brakes on Runaway Roadbuilding?Don’t Shrink the BusAbout 30,000 people were