8AM TROPICAL UPDATE

- WFTS-Tampa
- WFTS-Tampa
- WFTS-Tampa
Bradenton business owner deals with damage from Hurricane Helene
- WFTS-Tampa
Tracking the Tropics | September 27, Evening Update
- USA TODAY
Helene leaves behind 'overwhelming' destruction in one small Florida town
Steinhatchee was hit perhaps harder than almost anywhere else in Florida. A look at the damage and destruction caused by Hurricane Helene.
- United Press International
Hurricanes Isaac, Joyce move in Atlantic with no threats to land
With Helene dissipating on Friday, the National Hurricane Center is tracking two hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean that are not a threat to land: Isaac and Joyce.
- CNN
Over 50 dead as Helene unleashes life-threatening flooding
Helene continues to unleash its fury across the Southeast after leaving at least 52 people dead in five states, leveling communities, knocking out power and stranding many in floodwaters following the historic storm’s landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region Thursday night as a monstrous Category 4 hurricane. Here’s the latest:
- CNN
Pregnant mom of two is ‘completely trapped’ in her North Carolina home
Jennifer Replogle, a pregnant mother of two young children, is “completely trapped” at home in Tater Hill, North Carolina, elevation 4,200 feet, above Boone, where hurricanes are not the norm.
- Bloomberg
Helene Kills 21, Unleashes Floods and Cuts Power to Millions
(Bloomberg) -- Helene is triggering dangerous rain and flooding across the US South, where it has killed at least 21 people and cut power to over 4 million customers after coming ashore in Florida as a major hurricane.Most Read from BloombergClimate Migrants Stand to Overwhelm World’s MegacitiesVanderbilt Leases Struggling NYC Seminary for Campus ExpansionNew Rowhouses in London That Offer a Bridge to the 19th CenturyNJ Transit, Amtrak Trains Delayed After Derailment Near NYCWhere Cargo Bikes Ar
- The Conversation
How has the inside of the Earth stayed as hot as the Sun’s surface for billions of years?
Starting at the surface, you would have to dig nearly 2,000 miles before reaching the Earth’s core. No one could survive that trip – and the 10,000-degree F heat once there would vaporize you anyway.
- The Weather Network - Video
Man and dog rescued from sea during Helene's peak
A man and his pooch adrift at sea during Hurricane Helene were among many in Florida who had emergency officials to thank for keeping them safe.
- The Weather Network
Prairies face a wild temperature swing, with a near 20-degree drop for some
Weather whiplash is set to take hold of the Prairies as temperatures will take the region from summer to fall in the span of just 24 hours.
- People
After Helene, Hurricane Isaac Is Strengthening in the Atlantic Ocean, Here’s Where It’s Headed
Hurricane Isaac isn't expected to cause any damage to the U.S., the National Hurricane Center announced
- Storyful
Footage From Big Bend Shows Hurricane Helene's Brutal Winds
Wild wind, heavy rain, and overwhelming storm surge from Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc in parts of Florida on Thursday, September 26.Footage from HurricaneXplorer, otherwise known as David Velez Cuevas, shows strong winds snapping a palm tree, sending debris flying, and nearly overturning a truck in Perry – in the Big Bend region – on Thursday evening.Helene made landfall in the Big Bend as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane late on Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center.The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office’s Division of Emergency Management asked residents to stay off roads on Friday, as downed power lines and debris made some areas inaccessible.As of Friday evening, more than 650,000 Florida residents had no power, according to poweroutage.us. Credit: HurricaneXplorer via Storyful
- Fort Worth Star-Telegram
These 5 rescued mountain lions got a second chance at life
From car accidents to rehabilitation, these big cats are finding their way to care facilities and back to the wild.
- USA TODAY
Hurricane forecasters watch an ominously familiar system – and more
Forecasters are watching the Caribbean Sea, where another system appears to be brewing in a similar location to where Hurricane Helene formed.
- The Weather Network
Deadly Helene weakens as it moves over Georgia, but strong impacts remain
Helene is now a tropical storm after making landfall as a Category 4 major hurricane in Florida late Thursday night. Helene continues to batter the South with damaging winds, flooding rains, and life-threatening storm surge
- The Weather Network - Video
Tropical Atlantic is still bustling even after Helene's exit
After Helene brought devestating impacts to the eastern states, we continue to track a few more storms with the potential for futher developments. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
- United Press International
Dozens dead, millions without power throughout southeast U.S. in wake of Helene
Dozens of people have died and millions are without power in the southeastern U.S. in the wake of Helene, a tropical storm as of Friday morning after coming ashore in Florida in the night as a powerful Cat. 4 storm.
- BBC
Deadly Helene floods spread to more US states
Rescues continue as huge areas of the south-eastern US struggle with floods from Storm Helene.