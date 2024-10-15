9-1-1: Lone Star’s Brian Michael Smith Reacts to Paul’s ‘Breach of Trust’ and That Tommy/Trevor Twist: ‘This Season Is Testing Everybody’

Warning: This article spoils the events of 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5, Episode 4.

Paul’s first week as lieutenant of the 126 came with more injuries than he would have liked, but the pain he experienced was nothing compared to what Tommy endured as her and Trevor’s love story took its most unexpected turn yet.

Let’s start with Paul: “Being a leader is important to him, but now that he has this job, he’s running into something else — even more than he values wanting to be a leader, he values wanting to maintain his relationships,” Brian Michael Smith explains to TVLine.

Not wanting to be the bad guy, Paul took all of on his subordinates’ undesirable chores, ultimately injuring himself in the process. His decision not to disclose that injury led to unforeseen complications in the field, as well as a stern lecture from Owen, who felt that Paul’s actions qualified as a “breach of trust.”

“Paul has to figure out what his values are and what kind of leader he’s going to be,” Smith says. “He goes into survival mode, putting his body on the line when he doesn’t have to, which ends up getting in the way of him doing what’s most important — saving people. There are some deep wounds in him get really triggered [in these situations], and he’s trying to navigate that.”

OK, now for Tommy: Despite winning over Trevor’s very difficult ex-wife, who at one point accused Tommy of poisoning her (must run in the family!), Tommy is no longer en route to becoming a preacher’s wife. Heck, we’re pretty sure she isn’t even a preacher’s girlfriend anymore. The possibility of Trevor hypothetically moving to Kansas to be with his daughter was enough of a dealbreaker for Tommy, whose roots are firmly planted in Austin. The result was a respectful-yet-brutal breakup scene in which they wished each other the best before parting ways.

“First of all, I love Trevor, so I was a little hurt,” Smith says of the shocking split. “They were really coming together and starting this family. It was so sweet. I’ve really fallen in love with [D.B. Woodside’s] character, and what he and Tommy have been able to build over the last couple of seasons. So I’m like, ‘Wait a minute, man, I don’t want to see them break up!'”

(For those of you keeping score at home, that’s two splits this season so far. Owen and Kendra were the first to break up, though we didn’t get to see that drama play out on screen.)

That said, it doesn’t sound like anyone is truly safe in 9-1-1: Lone Star‘s final season. As Smith reminds us, “This season is testing everybody in so many ways.”

Your thoughts on Monday’s Lone Star? Do you think this is really the end of Tommy and Trevor? Drop ’em in a comment below.

