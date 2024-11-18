9-1-1: Lone Star Series Finale and a New Super Bowl Lead-Out Are Among Fox Midseason Dates

Fox is the third broadcast network (following ABC and CBS) to unveil its midseason game plan, and it includes a timetable for the cancelled 9-1-1: Lone Star‘s series finale, a rethink on what’s airing after Super Bowl 59, and a return date for Joel McHale’s Animal Control.

Conspicuously missing from Fox’s early 2025 offerings, meanwhile, are return dates for The Cleaning Lady and Alert: Missing Persons Unit — though TVLine has been assured that both are on track for springtime season premieres.

Back in May, Fox tapped the freshman lifeguard drama Rescue HI-Surf to follow the Big Game on Sunday, Feb. 9. But just as TVLine predicted, Fox wound up changing its mind and instead is giving that primo real estate to The Floor‘s Season 3 premiere.

Here now is Fox’s schedule for the first few weeks of 2025:

THURSDAY, JAN. 2

8 pm Hell’s Kitchen (winter premiere)

9 pm Animal Control Season 3

9:30 pm Going Dutch (series premiere)

TUESDAY, JAN. 7

8 pm Kitchen Nightmares “Road to Super Bowl LIX” Season 9

9 pm Doc (series premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8

8 pm Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Season 3 (view cast)

MONDAY, JAN. 20

8 pm 9-1-1: Lone Star (winter premiere)

9 pm Rescue HI-Surf (winter premiere)

MONDAY, FEB. 3

8 pm 9-1-1: Lone Star series finale

SUNDAY, FEB. 9

6:30 pm Super Bowl LIX

The Floor Season 3 (following the game)

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 12

8 pm The Masked Singer Season 13

9 pm The Floor Season 3 (regular time period premiere)

THURSDAY, FEB. 13

8 pm Next Level Chef Season 4

