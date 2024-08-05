The Season 5 premiere of “9-1-1: Lone Star” promises an epic disaster to kick off the Fox series’ return: A train full of toxic chemicals crashes, leading to a “poison cloud of death,” as dispatch tells the rattled firefighters of the 126.

Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe), channels Tom Hanks in “Apollo 13,” when he says, “Dispatch, we have a problem,” after seeing that passengers who survived the crash are bleeding from their eyes and mouth.

The post ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 5 Trailer Previews Horrific Train Derailment: ‘Dispatch, We Have a Problem’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.