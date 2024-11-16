9-1-1: Lone Star’s Tommy Faces Devastating Setback in Her Cancer Battle (Exclusive Sneak Peek)

OK, we’re starting to get worried about Tommy Vega.

9-1-1: Lone Star‘s seemingly unshakable paramedic captain is very much shaken by the events of Monday’s episode (Fox, 8/7c), as you’ll see in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek below.

If you happen to be a few weeks behind (in which case, spoiler alert!), Gina Torres’ character was recently diagnosed with stage 3B breast cancer. Her initial approach was to deny the illness’ impact on her life, returning to work one day after having a lumpectomy. After collapsing at home, Tommy finally began to accept that fighting cancer is her new full-time job, promoting Nancy to acting paramedic captain while she steps away from the 126.

In the first look below, Tommy receives a visit from fellow cancer slayer Owen, who’s pleased to see her in such high spirits — that is, until a phone call from the clinic sends her into a downward spiral. Hit PLAY on the video below to watch our exclusive sneak peek:

“Trust me, I did not want this,” Torres recently told TVLine about Tommy’s tragic turn. “I felt like I had already done plenty in terms of sad, depressing storylines. But no, they wanted one more battle.” She calls the storyline “challenging but also gratifying,” explaining that she feels a responsibility to get it right for viewers whose lives have been affected by cancer. “We want to honor them, just as we try our best to honor our first responders,” Torres says. “It’s a level of responsibility that we don’t take lightly.”

Elsewhere in Monday’s episode, Carlos finally gets a lead on his father’s killer, Enzo’s shocking arrest inspires TK to consider a life-changing decision, and Owen seeks to increase Austin’s first responders’ health care coverages.

Are you worried about Tommy? Hit PLAY on the video above, then drop a comment with your hopes for the final four episodes of 9-1-1: Lone Star below.

