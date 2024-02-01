9-1-1 season 7 trailer sees cruise ship disaster

ABC

9-1-1 season 7 has released a first look at the drama to unfold, teasing a disaster at sea.

The US procedural drama will return next month (March 14) for its latest batch of episodes, following the various crew of Los Angeles first responders as they keep the public safe.

Ahead of the release of the seventh season, the first teaser heavily revolves around a ship engulfed in a fireball in the middle of the ocean, with the clip being soundtracked to a cover of David Bowie's 'Heroes'.

An explosion seemingly rips through the lower decks and as the ship takes a perilous sideways decent into the ocean, with the 9-1-1 firefighters heading to the scene via helicopter in an attempt to save as many lives as possible alongside other emergency services.

Disney

Related: Station 19 star Grey Damon wants 9-1-1 crossover

911 operator Maddie Buckley, portrayed by Jennifer Love Hewitt, reassures someone on the end of the line that she's "Right here with you", but who will make it out alive?

The seventh season will be the first to air on ABC, with the move in channels coming after Fox had initially cancelled the series. Spin-off 9-1-1: Lone Star remained on the same channel, meaning future crossover events are now unlikely.

"As far as crossovers go, crossovers have always been really hard on the 9-1-1 franchise because they're such an ambitious schedule," said Fox's president of scripted programming, Michael Thorn.

"They weren't able to do it every year when both shows were on our network anyways, so I'd say it's extremely unlikely," he added, whilst Fox chief Rob Wade spoke of his predecessor's, Charlie Collier, decision to axe the show.



ABC

Related: 9-1-1: Lone Star faces unexpected season 5 delay

"Needless to say, you look at shows in two different ways. It's first and foremost from the creative lens and how much we love to create, and the second thing is really the economics of that," said Wade.

Story continues

"I think we felt moving forward into what is really a new era of television, the economics weren't going to pan out for this show for us. The decision was made there that the business model wasn't right for us, and that 20th would take the show back."

9-1-1 season 7 premieres on ABC on March 14.

You Might Also Like