9-1-1 star Ryan Guzman reflects on emotional goodbye in season 7 finale

Sam Warner
·2 min read
oliver stark, ryan guzman, 911 season 7
9-1-1 star talks on emotional goodbye in s7 finaleChris Willard - ABC

9-1-1 major spoilers follow.

9-1-1 star Ryan Guzman has reflected on that big emotional goodbye in the season 7 finale.

Last night's (May 30) episode saw Guzman's character Eddie Díaz forced to say goodbye to son Christopher after his child was unable to forgive him for cheating on Marisol with a woman who looked like his dead mother.

As a result, Christopher was taken in by his grandparents after calling them to help out, giving him space while processing his father's betrayal.

gavin mchugh as christopher, ryan guzman as eddie, 911 season 7
Chris Willard - ABC

Related: 9-1-1 shocks fans as killed-off character returns

“That was a very difficult scene,” Guzman told TVLine of filming the emotional moment. “My real life started to bleed into my acting and I became focused on how I would say this to my son.

"How am I going to show my son that what is about to happen is going to hurt me beyond belief? But how can I also stay strong for him and allow him to follow through with his decision? It was a lot.”

Teasing how long Christopher will be gone, Guzman added: “I know for sure that in the first episode [of Season 8], we likely won’t see Eddie and Christopher together.

oliver stark, ryan guzman, 911 season 7
Chris Willard - ABC

Related: 9-1-1 star Oliver Stark slams backlash to Buck bisexuality storyline

"My hope is that Eddie has a good portion of time without Christopher, which would allow him the opportunity to find new structure, maybe rework who he is a little bit and find new textures of life for him.”

In other 9-1-1 news, star Angela Bassett recently paid tribute to crew member Rico Priem, who died on his way home from working a shift on the series.

"The studio, 9-1-1, we all extend our deepest condolences to his friends to his family. It was just a very, very sad moment. We're all rocked by it, certainly," she said in a statement.

9-1-1 airs on ABC in the US, while 9-1-1: Lone Star airs on FOX. Both are available on Hulu in the US, and Disney+ in the UK.

You Might Also Like

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories