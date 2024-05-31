9-1-1 star Ryan Guzman reflects on emotional goodbye in season 7 finale

9-1-1 major spoilers follow.

9-1-1 star Ryan Guzman has reflected on that big emotional goodbye in the season 7 finale.

Last night's (May 30) episode saw Guzman's character Eddie Díaz forced to say goodbye to son Christopher after his child was unable to forgive him for cheating on Marisol with a woman who looked like his dead mother.

As a result, Christopher was taken in by his grandparents after calling them to help out, giving him space while processing his father's betrayal.

“That was a very difficult scene,” Guzman told TVLine of filming the emotional moment. “My real life started to bleed into my acting and I became focused on how I would say this to my son.

"How am I going to show my son that what is about to happen is going to hurt me beyond belief? But how can I also stay strong for him and allow him to follow through with his decision? It was a lot.”

Teasing how long Christopher will be gone, Guzman added: “I know for sure that in the first episode [of Season 8], we likely won’t see Eddie and Christopher together.

"My hope is that Eddie has a good portion of time without Christopher, which would allow him the opportunity to find new structure, maybe rework who he is a little bit and find new textures of life for him.”

In other 9-1-1 news, star Angela Bassett recently paid tribute to crew member Rico Priem, who died on his way home from working a shift on the series.

"The studio, 9-1-1, we all extend our deepest condolences to his friends to his family. It was just a very, very sad moment. We're all rocked by it, certainly," she said in a statement.

9-1-1 airs on ABC in the US, while 9-1-1: Lone Star airs on FOX. Both are available on Hulu in the US, and Disney+ in the UK.

