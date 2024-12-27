9 New 2025 American Car Models To Consider Buying Now Before Trump Takes Office

Considering a new car? With a shifting political landscape, it’s possible some models — even those from domestic brands — will be harder on your budget next year.

Auto expert Chris Pyle from JustAnswer explained why certain American models might get pricier after President-elect Donald Trump takes office — and which ones you might want to grab now.

Vehicles To Buy Now: Foreign-Built American Favorites

“The tariffs are coming,” Pyle said, highlighting several American models that could see price hikes. Despite being from domestic brands, these vehicles may be more affected by Trump’s planned tariffs than you’d expect, due to imported parts and other factors.

Chrysler Pacifica

Dodge Challenger and Charger

Jeep Renegade

Ford Edge

Chevrolet Equinox

GMC Terrain

Ram 1500

Chevy Silverado (crew cab)

GMC Sierra (crew cab)

The Electric Vehicle Tax Credit Window

“Trump says he may drop the federal tax credit for EVs,” Pyle said.

If you’ve been eyeing an electric vehicle, you might want to act before any policy changes take effect.

The Gas Price Factor

While some worry about fuel costs, Pyle sees some potential for a different scenario ahead.

“Trump also says to ‘drill, baby, drill.’ That may drop gas and diesel prices,” he said, suggesting that less fuel-efficient vehicles might become more economical to operate.

The Safe Bets

Not every vehicle will face changes. “Just your normal cars, vans and SUVs will not be affected by Trump,” Pyle explained, referring to domestically-produced models.

Bottom line: If you’re considering one of those foreign-built brands or want to take advantage of current EV incentives, Pyle suggested acting sooner rather than later. And, of course, this is all speculation at this point — nobody knows what the future holds.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

