9.27.24 7 Days to Help End Hunger Call Center Total Raised Mention 756AM
7 Days to Help End Hunger Call center on 9/26/24, total donated mention.
7 Days to Help End Hunger Call center on 9/26/24, total donated mention.
An inquest in the U.K. has heard Kaicy Brown was found unresponsive alongside his grandfather David Brown, according to news reports
CTV has dropped two members of its news team after an altered clip of Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre went to air in a recent national news report, according to a statement from the network posted to social media.The network said it "conducted an investigation to determine whether a breach of our editorial policies and practices had occurred in this case." It said the probe found "two members of the CTV News team are responsible for altering a video clip, manipulating it for a particular st
Julia Fox's hairstylist shares behind-the-scenes photos from her Flaunt magazine shoot. The actor appears naked with nothing but her XXL hair covering her up.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who is the Republican presidential candidate, said on Friday he will seek the prosecution of Google if he wins the Nov. 5 election, claiming that the company only displays "bad stories" about him. Trump, in his post on Truth Social, gave no evidence for his assertion about Google. "It has been determined that Google has illegally used a system of only revealing and displaying bad stories about Donald J. Trump, some made up for this purpose while, at the same time, only revealing good stories about" Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, Trump said.
Truth Social is about to be lit.
Numerous former Republican elected officials have voiced support for Harris over Donald Trump in this election
Jessica Lawson was arrested in November 2023 after allegedly telling the teen to drive her car because she was too drunk
"Hold on to your MAGA hats because this one is going to cost you," joked the late-night TV host.
"I now understand that trauma derives a lot of its power from the shame we layer upon it. I know that one way to deprive a challenging experience of some of that power is to let others in."
The former president made an admission that stunned the late night host.
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz appeared in high spirits on Wednesday as they stepped out in the French capital for Paris Fashion Week. See glamorous photos...
Pierce Brosnan's wife Keely Shaye Smith is turning 61 on September 25, 2024, and the special day comes at a good time as the happily married pair recently reunited after spending the summer apart. Find out more here...
Sushi time at last.
The singer repeated a false claim about the vice president’s racial identity based on a right-wing conspiracy theory. She should have known better.
Desi Lydic spots a wild claim from the former president.
First up: no top, just a bag.
It wasn’t the only one, not by a longshot
Beverley Mitchell, David Gallagher and Mackenzie Rosman, best known for their roles of Lucy, Simon and Ruthie, respectively, on “7th Heaven,” are speaking out about their former TV dad, Stephen Collins. During the Sept. 23 episode of their new rewatch podcast, “Catching Up With the Camdens,” the group started off the YouTube version of the …
This former Boston Bruins forward had a strong first game with his new team.
Russia's central bank said inflation was rising as the nation's economy slowed. Those are key ingredients for stagflation.