9-Alarm Fire Engulfs Abandoned Mill Near Boston

A nine-alarm fire burned at an abandoned mill in Chelsea, Massachusetts – just north of Boston – overnight into Monday, November 18.

Video filmed by Kayvon Edson shows the building burning in the early hours of Monday morning.

The blaze burned at an abandoned industrial building, formerly a mill, located on Forbes Street next to Chelsea Creek.

Local news reports said four local schools were closed on Monday due to the fire, and commuter rail lines were disrupted. Credit: @kayvon.lol via Storyful