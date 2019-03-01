Ultra-short hair has always been hot. Call me biased (seriously; I have a cropped cut right now), but I think there’s something super sexy and beauty-standard-busting about having short hair.



Not only does a pixie put your face front and center, but it also drastically cuts down on styling time. And, contrary to popular (and completed outdated) belief, every face shape and hair texture can pull off a pixie. Don’t believe me? Here are nine of your favorite celebrities effectively proving otherwise. Check out their short cuts and styling tips, ahead, and get ready to make a hair appointment.