The 9 Best Heat-Protectant Sprays for Your Hair Type

By this point in your life, you (hopefully) already know that daily styling via hot tools (e.g. blow dryers, curling irons/wands, flat irons, etc.) can take a major toll on your hair-I'm talking split and singed ends, dryness, brittleness, and serious breakage. All of which, BTW, isn’t cute.

And while heat protectant sprays can’t reverse what's already been done, they can do a pretty good job of preventing the majority of damage your hair would usually endure with heat tools, thanks to a cocktail of strand-loving ingredients specifically formulated to work with your hairstyle. Not sure which one to choose? Try one of these nine formulas, below, that work to hydrate, protect, add shine, and more.