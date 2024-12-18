The 9 Best Undistributed Movies of 2024

2024 was “a good year for movies” (whatever that means), but the fact is that it could have been an even better one had some of the best films we saw on the festival circuit been released in the United States.

In some cases, it’s easy to understand why distributors balked at these titles. For example: There’s probably not a lot of money in a five-and-a-half-hour documentary about the last independent TV station in Russia, riveting as it might be to watch (besides, it feels like only a matter of time before MUBI steps in to give that one the platform it deserves). And it’s no great mystery why American companies have stayed away from the historic and vital “No Other Land,” even as it continues to sweep critics awards on its march to a guaranteed nomination for Best Documentary — or the most damning Oscar snub of all time.

In other cases — as with Noémie Merlant’s riotous “The Balconettes,” and Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s bracing crime thriller “Cloud” — the continued lack of distribution is harder to wrap our heads around. Be that as it may, we remain confident that all of these films will get snagged at some point before the end of next year. In the meantime, keep these nine titles on your radar, and take comfort in the idea that 2025 will have even more to offer than what the current release calendar suggests.

Check out all of IndieWire’s Best of 2024 coverage right here.

