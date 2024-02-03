9 new Cincinnati streetcar routes proposed, cost remains an issue

Reuters Videos

STORY: Tesla is recalling 2.2 million vehicles, which is nearly all of its electric vehicles in the U.S..Regulators at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration made the announcement Friday (February 2).The recall is due to incorrect font size on warning lights, as regulators say this increases the risk of a crash.The latest recall includes numerous models like the Model Y and 2024 Cybertruck vehicles, among others.Regulators said warning lights with a smaller font size can make critical safety information on the instrument panel difficult to read, and raises the risk of a crash.The regulator said Tesla has begun releasing an over-the-air software update free of charge to fix the issue.The recall report says the fix increases the letter size of the brake, park and antilock brake system visual warning indicators.Friday's update comes just two months after Tesla recalled just over 2 million vehicles in the U.S..That was its biggest-ever such move at the time. It did so to install new safeguards in its Autopilot advanced driver-assistance system.