Our 9 Favorite Christmas Scenes from Non-Holiday Movies You Can Watch All Year Long

'Bridget Jones's Diary' and 'Mean Girls' join the list of films that aren't traditional holiday flicks but capture the spirit of the season all the same

Grab the popcorn and candy canes!

'Tis the season for cozying up by the fireplace and turning on your favorite Christmas movie. Between holiday classics like 2003's Elf and 2000's How the Grinch Stole Christmas, many Yuletide revelers start streaming these seasonal flicks as early as Nov. 1, while others prefer to binge-watch right after Thanksgiving.

If you're frustrated you only have a month to squeeze these movies in, you better not pout, and we're telling you why. Since the best festive moments don't always appear in holiday-themed films, we've rounded up some of the most iconic scenes from non-Christmas movies. They'll help you get into the spirit during the "most wonderful time of the year" — and long after Dec. 25, too!

Related: 42 Christmas Movies You Can Watch on Disney+ Now (Including Two of the Holiday Season's Most Iconic Franchises!)

Mean Girls

Michael Gibson/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock From left: Lacey Chabert as Gretchen Wieners, Rachel McAdams as Regina George, Lindsay Lohan as Cady Heron and Amanda Seyfried as Karen Smith in 2004's 'Mean Girls'.

Right next to Rudolph, Regina George (Rachel McAdams) and the Plastics' winter talent show performance "goes down in history" as one of the most unforgettable Christmas moments ever. Their choreography to "Jingle Bell Rock" while decked out in Santa-styled outfits may have been on the naughty side of Mr. Claus' list, but Tina Fey's 2004 comedy Mean Girls should definitely top your binge-watch list of non-Christmas movies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch Mean Girls on Paramount+

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

Warner Bros. Pictures A Christmas scene from 2001's 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone,'.

The Harry Potter films never fall short of magic, so there's no denying the festive spirit is definitely in the air at Hogwarts during the holidays, especially in the 2001 installment Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. The giant ornamented trees lining the Great Hall and the snowy courtyard outside set the tone for a cozy, wintry scene. And the best part? When Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) and Ron (Rupert Grint) wake up on Christmas morning to presents under the tree, marking the first happy holiday Harry's ever experienced.

Watch Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone on Peacock

Step Brothers

Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock John C. Reilly (left) as Dale Doback and Will Ferrell as Brennan Huff in 2008's 'Step Brothers'.

The 2008 film centers around two stepbrothers, 39-year-old Brennan (Will Ferrell) and 40-year-old Dale (John C. Reilly), who still live at home and are forced to coexist after their parents fall in love. The movie ends in a hilarious scene showing both brothers sleepwalking while "sleep-destroying" the Christmas presents under the tree. Although a nontraditional holiday movie, some may make an exception for Step Brothers for its Christmas timeline and relatable themes many families experience during the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buy or rent Step Brothers on Amazon Prime Video

Lady and the Tramp

Moviestore/Shutterstock From left: The Tramp, Trusty, Jock and Lady in 1955's 'Lady and the Tramp'.

Why not add another animated hit to the Christmas cartoons everyone knows and loves, such as Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964), A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965) and Frosty the Snowman (1969)? Disney's 1955 animated film Lady and the Tramp centers around Lady, a cocker spaniel puppy gifted as a Christmas present from Jim Dear to his wife, Darling. You'll want to grab a bowl of spaghetti for this one! After you've feasted your eyes on this sweet cartoon classic, follow it up with the 2019 live-action version featuring voice acting by Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux.

Watch Lady and the Tramp on Disney+

Toy Story

Disney/Pixar Woody (left) and Buzz Lightyear in 1995's 'Toy Story'.

The animated flicks don't stop there! What would Christmas be without toys, and which film does it better than Toy Story? (Answer: none.) The 1995 Disney staple wraps up with all the toys in Andy's house on Christmas morning. While all seems merry and bright since the toys have reached their destination safely, the scene mirrors Andy's birthday party in the film's opening: The toys might be replaced by newer, cooler ones. Don't worry! There are plenty of Toy Story sequels for you to predict the fate of these beloved, plastic characters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch Toy Story on Disney+

Goodfellas

Warner Bros. Ray Liotta as Henry Hill and Lorraine Bracco as Karen Hill in 1990's 'Goodfellas'.

We know what you're thinking: How does a gangster film squeeze in holiday cheer and holly, jolly themes of making spirits merry and bright? Well, Martin Scorsese's 1990 crime classic does just that (sort of) during an iconic and tense Christmas party scene centering around master thief James "Jimmy" Conway (Robert De Niro) and his decked-out cronies at the bash, all set to the tune of "Frosty the Snowman" and "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)."

Watch Goodfellas on Max

Rocky

United Artists Burt Young as Paulie in 1976's 'Rocky'.

A pivotal scene in the 1976 sports drama occurs on Christmas Eve when a fuming, drunken Paulie (Burt Young) — Rocky Balboa's best friend — barges in on Sylvester Stallone's Rocky and his love interest, Adrian (Talia Shire), who is also Paulie's sister. Everything seemingly goes sour for him at that point. With a baseball bat in hand and a holiday wreath on his arm, this scene is basically a nightmare before Christmas for the boxer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buy or rent Rocky on Amazon Prime Video

Edward Scissorhands

20th Century Fox Winona Ryder as Kim and Johnny Depp as Edward Scissorhands in 1990's 'Edward Scissorhands'.

Tim Burton's 1990 obscure tale of self-discovery has a magical scene in the latter part of the movie centering around Edward (Johnny Depp) and his love interest, Kim (Winona Ryder). The moment happens during Peg's (Dianne Wiest) annual Christmas party in a neighborhood immersed in the holiday spirit. The most Christmas-y scene occurs when she finds Edward making an angel ice sculpture that creates a beautiful sprinkling of "snow."

Watch Edward Scissorhands on Peacock



Related: The Cast of Edward Scissorhands: Where Are They Now?

Bridget Jones's Diary

MIRAMAX Renée Zellweger as Bridget Jones and Colin Firth as Mark Darcy in 2001's 'Bridget Jones's Diary'.

Nothing beats ringing in the new year like embarrassing yourself in front of a handsome bachelor — even if that bachelor is the one wearing an ugly reindeer sweater. In 2001's Bridget Jones's Diary, what starts as a not-so-meet-cute between the talkative Bridget (Renée Zellweger) and the offensive Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) at a New Year's Eve party unfolds into one of the most swoon-worthy rom-coms the genre has to offer. It's the perfect non-Christmas film to cozy up with friends and a romantic reminder that your soulmate may be the person you least expect.

Watch Bridget Jones’s Diary on Max

Read the original article on People