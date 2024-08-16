These 9 major projects are coming to Elk Grove roads. The plans include Highway 99

Elk Grove continues to make improvements, additions and developments to transportation projects as the city and region continue to grow.

Elk Grove City Council on the consent agenda of Wednesday’s meeting received a quarterly report on the status of the 2023-28 Capital Improvement Program projects for the fourth quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal year and the city’s priority projects.

In one report, the city provided the status of 74 total active projects, completed or closed projects, projects on hold and grants through the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023-24.

Here are the latest updates on nine transportation projects throughout the city of Elk Grove.

Expand traffic signal communication network

A city public works project plans to complete upgrades to traffic signal cabinets and connect to fiber optic and cellular service to increase bandwidth and improve signal synchronization and traffic operations. The project aims to reduce congestion.

The city plans to upgrade equipment and traffic operations software and deploy a pilot adaptive traffic signal program for Elk Grove Boulevard from Elk Grove-Florin to Bruceville roads.

A city report said the project will include improvements at 76 intersections: adding video detection, replacement of traffic signal backplates with reflective yellow ones and replacement of 8-inch signal heads with 12-inch heads.

The project also includes an adaptive traffic signal corridor on Elk Grove Boulevard from Backer Ranch to Elk Grove-Florin roads.

The construction contract was fully executed in June, a city report said. The city held a preliminary project kick-off meeting with a contractor and site construction will depend on delivery of materials and equipment, some of which are long lead items.

A city report anticipates site construction to begin at the end of 2024 or early 2025, and to be completed in 2025. The project is 75% complete.

The project budget is about $12 million.

Citywide Curb Ramps

According to a city report, this project will remove accessibility barriers to people using wheelchairs or prefer personal assistance devices by reconstructing curb ramps to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility requirements.

The projected construction phase is 60% complete, a city report said. The project is currently on schedule.

The project budget is $879,240.

Improvements on Elk Grove Blvd.

The city is planning to widen Elk Grove Boulevard to provide a two-way left turn lane, two travel lanes, buffered bike lanes, a curb-gutter sidewalk and frontage improvements.

Currently in its preliminary engineering phase, the city’s public works construction project would go from School Street to Waterman Road.

The city must complete utility coordination, right-of-way acquisition and final design. Utility joint trench design and streetscape designs have been progressing concurrently, a city report said.

The project, which is 55% complete, also includes utility undergirding and a traffic signal installed at the intersection of Elk Grove Boulevard and Kent Street.

The city estimates the completion of both designs is early 2025. The right-of-way coordination and acquisitions are ongoing and they anticipate project bidding in September 2025, a city report said.

The overall project budget is just over $15 million.

Passenger Intercity Rail Services

The city continues to coordinate with the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission on station design and construction.

The Altamont Corridor Express (ACE), a commuter rail service managed by the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission, plans to include Elk Grove as one of its stops from downtown San Jose through Sacramento.

The project, 55% complete, is currently in final design with operation anticipated to begin by the end of 2026.

Kammerer Road: Extend from Bruceville Road to I-5

According to a city staff report, the project will construct a two-lane Kammerer Road extension including a grade separated crossing at the Union Pacific railroad tracks and modifications to the Interstate 5-Hood Franklin interchange. In addition, the project includes the extension of Willard Parkway to Kammerer.

The project is an effort to extend Kammerer to I-5. It currently runs from Bruceville to Highway 99.

The Elk Grove Public Works project completed its environmental review in October 2023. It now has started the right-of-way acquisition phase and final design phase for the extension of Kammerer Road from Bruceville Road to Interstate 5, a city report said.

The project is 30% complete, according to Wednesday’s report. A plan to request $7.75 million in federal funds for the right of way acquisition is expected this month. Caltrans issued an authorization of funds for $5,627,000 in fiscal year 2024-25 that was approved during a Wednesday evening city council meeting.

According to city reports, initial contact with impacted property owners has begun, and staff continue to seek grants to pay for construction of the project. The total budget for the project is about $124 million.

Kammerer Road, seen in 2018, would be expanded from Bruceville Road west to connect with Interstate 5 as part of the Capital Southeast Connector project. The Kammerer expansion is one of several major transportation projects underway in Elk Grove.

Lotz and Promenade Parkway Extensions

The Elk Grove Department of Public Works has to complete a design and environmental review for the extension of Lotz Parkway from Whitelock Parkway to Kyler Road, and Promenade Parkway from the SMUD substation to Lotz Parkway.

The project is 20% complete.

A project team is coordinating with adjacent development projects, and environmental and right-of-way work is in progress.

The project is on schedule and the city expects to seek construction bidders in 2026. The project budget is about $30.5 million.

Laguna Creek Trail at Highway 99 Overcrossing

The city is designing a pedestrian and bicycle overcrossing of Highway 99 at Laguna Creek.

Design work began in May 2023, a city report said. The project is 15% complete.

It’s currently in the planning and environmental work phase, which is on schedule to be complete by January 2025. The next steps are to pursue grant opportunities. Construction is anticipated in early 2026.

This project has received a total of $10.65 million dollars in grant funding. The total budget for the project is about $12.5 million.

Light Rail Extension to Elk Grove

The light rail extension to Elk Grove project is only 10% complete.

According to a city report, the city still has to update the corridor master plan and precise plan for future extension of light rail into Elk Grove.

Sacramento Regional Transit, in partnership with Elk Grove, received a $470,000 grant from Caltrans to extend the Blue Line light rail route to Elk Grove in Sept. 2023.

City Council approved a contract with Kimley-Horn for preparation of the precise plan in late June and work began in July.

One of Sacramento Regional Transit’s new S700 low-floor light rail train awaits riders at the Township 9 station in Sacramento on June 12, 2024.

Whitelock Parkway/Highway 99 Interchange Project

This project will construct a new interchange on Highway 99 with a bike and pedestrian crossing, modifications to East Stockton Blvd. and widening of Whitelock Parkway, according to a city staff report.

The project also includes environmental clearance on high-occupancy vehicle lanes and auxiliary lanes on Highway 99.

The environmental and design work, a city report said, are ongoing. It could be completed in 2026 or 2027. Construction is forecast for 2030, the city report said.

A transportation analysis report was submitted to Caltrans for review, and staff are developing a response to comments.

The budget for this project is about $103 million. The project, which is on schedule, is just 5% complete. A city report said the project will complete the environmental document final design and right of way prior to sending the remaining project funds.