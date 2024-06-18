9-year-old author visits Greenwood

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
My Parents' Obsession With Purity Nearly Ruined Us. Years Later, I Found Their Secret In A Box Of Their Things.
"'I’m so angry,' my second sister said, visibly shaking. 'I’m not kidding, I’m mad.' Our parents had been cruelest to her."
- BuzzFeed
Millions Of Women On TikTok Are Sharing How Trusting Their Husband With Their Best Friend Ruined Their Marriage
"Yeah...I had that. They're married now and expecting a baby next month."
- BuzzFeed
"Old Money Is Much More Powerful Than New Money": Poor People Who Dated Rich People Are Sharing What They Learned
"There's this weird internal community of people with money and power, who are willing to make things happen as long as you're in. It's like the other side of the 'it's expensive being poor' concept."
- CBC
Cousins found dead weeks apart in Dawson Creek, B.C.
RCMP have confirmed that two cousins who went missing in Dawson Creek, B.C., have been found dead weeks apart.On Tuesday, police confirmed they had identified the remains of Darylyn Supernant, who was 29 when she was last seen alive on March 15, 2023.Supernant's remains were found April 19, 2024, on the 219 Road of Dawson Creek, a city of approximately 12,000 residents about 750 kilometres northeast of Vancouver and 20 kilometres from the Alberta border. Police say DNA testing was done to confir
- NY Daily News
Hiram Kasten, comedian and ‘Seinfeld’ regular, dies at age 71
Prolific comedian and actor Hiram Kasten, known for turns on “Seinfeld” and other sitcoms, has died. He was 71. A fixture on the standup scene in the 1970s and 1980s, Kasten could tell six months ago that “his time was up and start wrapping up his set” after “seven years of fighting through a multitude of illnesses including prostate cancer and his lifelong battle with Crohn’s disease,” an ...
- BuzzFeed
Married Men, Tell Us The Hardest Parts About Marriage That No One Talks About
We want to hear your thoughts.
- People
“90 Day Fiancé”'s Anny and Robert Expecting Third Baby 2 Years After Death of Son Adriel
Anny shared in 2022 that her 7-month-old son Adriel had died
- People
Richard Gere Poses with His Sons in Rare Photos Shared by Wife Alejandra: 'Always There for Us'
Gere's wife Alejandra Silva shared the snaps of Gere and his sons on Father's Day
- People
Adele Sings with Mini-Me Fan at Las Vegas Residency Show — See the Cute Clip!
A young fan was spotted by the star while wearing her own version of a custom Schiaparelli gown
- People
“90 Day Fiancé”’s Liz Woods Introduces Fans to Her New Boyfriend After Big Ed Split
The TLC star went Instagram official with her boyfriend two months after her onscreen breakup with Big Ed
- People
Jamie-Lynn Sigler Found Out After James Gandolfini's Death That He'd Secretly Donated to MS Charities
Sigler revealed Gandolfini was the first person on set of 'The Sopranos' that she told about her MS diagnosis, and he said: "Your secret's safe with me"
- People
Matthew McConaughey Celebrated by Son Levi in Cute Baby Throwback Pic: ‘Still Hanging with Dad’
The teenager posted an image of himself and the actor in a special Father's Day post on Sunday, June 16
- Hello!
Harper Beckham, 12, just rocked Barbie pink in new picture with dad David
Harper Beckham looked lovely on mum Victoria Beckham's Instagram wearing a Barbie pink hoodie to celebrate Father's Day with dad David.
- Hello!
Princess Beatrice glows in waist-defining dress with Hollywood blowdry
Princess Beatrice of York oozed glamour in waist-defining dress with a Hollywood blowdry at Journal House for a discussion about emotional intelligence in the age of artificial intelligence with Spotify in Cannes
- Hello!
Down-to-earth Princess Beatrice carries her own luggage as she flies economy
Princess Beatrice was spotted carrying her own bags on board an EasyJet flight to France on Monday as she travelled to speak at Cannes Lion Festival
- Hello!
Prince Harry's ex Cressida Bonas shares rare photos of adventurous son Wilbur
Cressida Bonas keeps her family life with husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley and son Wilbur private, but Prince Harry's ex shared a very rare photo of her one-year-old on Father's Day.
- USA TODAY
A newborn baby was left abandoned on a hot Texas walking trail. Authorities want to know why.
A newborn baby was found on a Texas walking trail by a family on a hot Saturday morning. Authorities are now trying to find the person responsible.
- People
“Sister Wives”' Christine Brown Says 'Every Step of My Journey' Led to 'My Forever Love' David Woolley
After going public with their relationship in February 2023, the couple got married in Utah in October of the same year
- Hello!
Why Princess Beatrice's stepson didn't spend Father's Day with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi appeared to support Princess Beatrice on Father's Day, leaving their daughter Sienna at home and son Wolfie on a weekend away with his mother Dara Huang.
- People
Tarek El Moussa Celebrates Father's Day with His Blended Family: 'Three Amazing Children' and 'an Incredible Wife'
The HGTV star shares son Brayden, 8, and Taylor, 13, with ex Christina Hall, and son Tristan with wife Heather Rae El Moussa