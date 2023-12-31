9-year-old boy hospitalized after shooting in St. Denis, police say
9-year-old boy hospitalized after shooting in St. Denis, police say
9-year-old boy hospitalized after shooting in St. Denis, police say
"It would be great to know who the real allies are," the "Friends" star wrote of organizations and advocates he says refuse to believe victims The post David Schwimmer Calls Out Advocacy Groups That Don’t Believe Hamas Sexual Assault Survivors: ‘Where Is Their Outrage?’ appeared first on TheWrap.
A Florida woman trying to sell her house returned home one day to discover that her driveway was gone. The disappearing act was preceded by unsolicited visits from contractors and a series of text messages from a mysterious stranger. CNN affiliate WFTV has more on the curious case.
The NYT reported that it had found at least seven locations where women and girls appeared to have been the victims of sexual assaults or mutilations.
Police in Kentucky found a missing 16-year-old North Carolina girl under a trap door in the bedroom of a 34-year-old man after the man's mother called authorities to report a domestic dispute between the two, according to arrest reports. When deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office arrived at the home on Christmas Day, Zachary Jones told them the girl had fled, but his mother disputed that and deputies began searching to check on her safety, the reports said. Deputies later determined that she had been reported missing from Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Dec. 6.
A husband and wife and their two sons, ages 10 and 12, were found dead in a suburban New York home Saturday in what authorities described as a murder-suicide by a police sergeant. Police officials said Watson Morgan, a sergeant with the Bronxville Police Department, fatally shot his wife, Ornela Morgan, 43, and their sons before taking his own life. The four bodies were discovered by police just after midnight on Friday at the family’s home in New City, a suburb of New York City, after Morgan failed to show up for his evening shift at the Bronxville Police Department.
Authorities have identified three members of a Massachusetts family who were found shot to death this week inside a palatial, 27-room mansion in a wealthy section of suburban Boston.
The 19-year-old woman took video of the incident, Arizona cops said.
A man has been charged with impaired driving for the 21st time, receiving a jail sentence of almost five years, according to Abbotsford police. A Friday release from the Abbotsford Police Department says Roy Heide, 66, was arrested after a motorcycle accident on Clearbrook Road on Aug. 15, 2022 that resulted in serious injuries for the passenger of the motorcycle. Police say Heide, the driver, attempted to flee the scene but was identified by officers with the assistance of witnesses. The releas
They grabbed items off shelves in several states and drove home to New York, feds say.
A celebrity-studded "Almost Naked" party in Moscow's famed Mutabor nightclub has drawn outrage from Russia's political establishment, which has become increasingly po-faced since the assault on Ukraine. Footage showing Russian VIPs in lingerie and raunchy costumes led to the arrest of a rapper for wearing nothing but a strategically-placed sock, and calls for boycotts and investigations.The scandal shows the shrinking space for anything deviating from conservative patriotism in Russia since its
A man shot dead by Winnipeg officers during a hostage situation in the city's West Broadway area on Thursday was a suspect in the death of a missing trucker from British Columbia, police say.Officers were called around 1:45 p.m. to an apartment block the corner of Furby Street and Cornish Avenue about a 19-year-old woman being held captive by a man armed with an edged weapon.The man barricaded himself and the woman inside a suite where two other adults and a child were also being held against th
William Brown, 7, was killed in a suspected hit-and-run crash in Folkestone on 6 December.
He was charged with murder the death of his 77-year-old grandmother after fighting with his mother and brother about a TV show, investigators said.
Martha Stewart has made a habit of sharing seductive selfies to Instagram in the years since her July 2020 pool selfie went viral
MONTREAL — There will be no midnight fireworks to herald the new year in Montreal's Old Port. Montréal en Fêtes, the organization that since 2013 has organized a free holiday festival near the city's waterfront, announced last month that it would no longer stage the event and its New Year's Eve party. The Old Port of Montreal Corporation, the entity that manages the area, confirms there will be no other New Year's Eve fireworks to replace the cancelled festival this year, but the local skating r
Kai Zhuang of China was officially declared missing Friday, and police have “reason to believe” that he is “being held against his will."
Multiple cars were damaged and an Enmax electrical box was taken out early Friday morning as Calgary police responded to a 911 call reporting a stolen vehicle, police told CBC News.Police responded to the 300 block of Savanna Park N.E. at 4 a.m."Upon arrival police witnessed the stolen vehicle fleeing the area. The vehicle hit multiple parked cars and collided with an electric box causing residents in the area to lose power," police said.The suspect fled police, hitting multiple parked cars and
Halifax District RCMP say a homeowner was held at gunpoint and forced to open a safe in a home invasion Friday evening in Gaetz Brook. N.S.It happened on Friday at 6:50 p.m., according to an RCMP news release.A man was operating an excavator on his property when he saw another man pointing a gun at him. Police say the homeowner was forced out of the excavator at gunpoint, directed inside the house to a safe and told to open it.The suspect took several items valued at nearly $200,000 before fleei
The entire Swift family — Taylor, Austin and their parents — supported Travis at his Christmas Day game in Kansas City on Monday
Kate Middleton and Prince William posted a special reel to mark the end of 2023