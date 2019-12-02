9-Year-Old Boy's Organs Save 3 Lives After He's Killed in Thanksgiving Hunting Accident

A 9-year-old boy, who was accidentally shot and killed by his father during a Thanksgiving hunting trip, has helped save the lives of three people after his organs were donated.

Colton Williams, a South Carolina fourth-grader, was rabbit hunting with his dad and a family friend in Springfield on Thursday morning when he was accidentally shot by his dad, family members told WYFF.

Following the tragic incident, Colton’s maternal grandfather Vince Furtick revealed that the young boy had helped others by donating his kidneys and his liver.

“God has Colton in his arms now and we truly miss him but rest in the knowledge that we will see him again one day. Life goes on and in Colton’s case, three lives were saved by his donated kidneys and liver,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

Furtick added, “He was the brightest light in our lives and he will be missed greatly.”

Furtick later wrote that Colton was his and wife Beverly’s only grandson, and that he was the “center” of their lives.

A GoFundMe page arranged to cover Colton’s funeral expenses has so far raised more than $15,000.

“He absolutely loved the outdoors and was such a beautiful, talented little boy,” the page’s description says. “His parents, Brian Williams and Caiti Furtick are two of the best people I have ever met. This devastating loss to their family is so heartbreaking.”

RELATED: Married Couple Teams Up to Donate Kidneys to Strangers: ‘We Knew It Would Be a Good Thing’

Colton was a fourth-grader at Kelly Edwards Elementary School in Williston, and was recently chosen to play on the All-Star Football Team for the Williston Recreational League, according to his obituary.

In addition to sports, he also enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and playing the piano.

His funeral was held on Sunday in Springfield.