A police operation in Hay River, N.W.T., has come to an end and a number of people are now in custody as a result, according to RCMP. In an update shortly after 3 p.m. Friday, RCMP said they're no longer asking people in the area of Pine Crescent and 553 to shelter in place. They said no injuries have been reported. Police still haven't elaborated on the nature of the operation, nor have they said whether any of the people taken into custody are facing charges. At 7:30 a.m., police said there wa