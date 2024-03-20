9-year-old hit by car walking to school in Medina

CBC

An 18-year-old woman who was struck on Thursday while working along Highway 1 near Moose Jaw has died, police say.The Moose Jaw Police Service says the woman was hit by a coworker driving a work vehicle at a low speed near the Manitoba Expressway, according to a news release Monday.A separate news release said officers responded at about 9:16 a.m. CST Thursday to what they called "an accident involving someone trapped under a vehicle."Police say she was seriously injured and was transported to t