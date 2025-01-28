A 9-Year-Old Jodie Sweetin Got Lost in Las Vegas While Filming “Full House: ”'One of My Mom's Most Terrifying Experiences'

The actress recalled the moment in the latest episode of her rewatch podcast, 'How Rude, Tanneritos!'

What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas — but thankfully Jodie Sweetin got out.

The actress shared the story of how she got lost while filming Full House on location during the Jan. 27 episode of her rewatch podcast, How Rude, Tanneritos!, with former costar Andrea Barber.

The 1990 TV episode — season 4's "Viva Las Joey" — saw the Tanner family travel to Sin City to watch close friend Joey Gladstone (Dave Coulier) do standup as an opener for a Wayne Newton show.

During some downtime, members of the cast decided to go tour Elvis Presley's old suite, located in the Hilton (now Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino). "They still have it up there," Sweetin, 43, shared. "You can go on tours and see it. There's still, like, a bullet hole in the elevator, the private elevator that goes up there that he shot."

Presley fan and costar John Stamos of course joined the group, as did series creator Jeff Franklin, Sweetin and her mom. "A big gang of us, probably 15 or so," Sweetin recalled.

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty The cast of 'Full House' in 1987

At the end of the tour, the elevator was summoned, the doors opened, "and I was like, all right, let's go," Sweetin said. "So I walked back into the elevator and then a bunch of people got in behind me. But my mom was not one of those people."

The elevator descended to the casino floor, and Sweetin, who was around 9 at the time, hopped off — but didn't know what to do next.

"This is pre-cell phones, pre-pagers," she told Barber. "This is like, 'Call over the intercom ... we found a lost child.' "

Not thinking to go to the front desk of the hotel, Sweetin was "wandering around," she said. "And I mean, thank God ..."

She ultimately found her way to the cast teacher's room; the teacher then helped her call her mom.

"My mom came running up and was terrified because I've been lost in Las Vegas for like, two-and-a-half hours at 9, 10 years old," she said. "It's not great. But I was fine. And, you know, got lost in Vegas many more times after that," she added with a laugh.

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty The cast of 'Full House' in 1992

She called the moment "one of my mom's most terrifying experiences." And not only that, as Barber also pointed out, "She was like, not only were you just a 9-year-old girl walking around, but people knew who you were," Sweetin recalled. "People knew that you were a child actor. So there was an extra level of kind of weird."

Sweetin didn't remember being scared herself, she added. "Somehow I found my way back. But like you think it's scary when you lose your kid in a grocery store, yeah? Do it in a Vegas casino when, you know, there's 20 floors in between you and your kid where you've just been, and you have no idea where they got out."

"Your poor mother," Barber said. "I aged my mother significantly over the years," Sweetin replied.

Barber noted how in today's world, production would be "so unhinged" if a child actor went missing.

"Oh yeah it'd be terrifying," Sweetin agreed. "But you'd have a cell phone. [Not in] the early '90s."



