9-Year-Old Ninja Is 4-Time World Champion | KICK-ASS KIDS

INCREDIBLE Channah Zeitung is already a four-time martial arts World Champion and second-degree black belt – and she’s only nine years old. Entering her first competition when she was just three, Channah was inspired by watching her idols Jackie Chan and Bruce Lee and has always dreamt of following in their footsteps. The little warrior, who resides in San Diego, California, specialises in Taekwondo and is particularly skilled with her Bo Staff weapon. Training 10 to 12 hours a week, Channah became the youngest ever person to achieve a martial arts State Championship title when she was just four. And now, the talented youngster has high hopes of turning her biggest dreams into reality as she aims to become a professional martial arts actress.