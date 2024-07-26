9 Shows Like ‘Love Island USA’ to Watch While You Wait for Season 7

If you’re still reeling from the end of “Love Island USA” Season 6, we’ve got nine more dating series for you to get you through to next summer.

Sadly, the Peacock reality series won’t return until next summer, but don’t worry, it’s already been renewed for a Season 7 as part of a two-season order. It’s unknown whether new host and “Vanderpump Rules” alum Ariana Madix will return, but given Season 6’s smash success, the odds are looking good.

Whether you’re looking to immerse yourself further into the “Love Island” universe and its adjacent beach-centric franchises like “Bachelor in Paradise” or “Too Hot to Handle,” or you’re just looking for messy love triangles — cue “Couple to Throuple” — there’s a plethora of unscripted goodness just waiting to be tapped into.

Keep on reading to see the seven shows like “Love Island” you should watch as the summer heats up.

The “Love Island” Universe: “Love Island (U.K.)” and “Love Island Games”

“Love Island Games” (Credit: Mark Taylor/Peacock/ITV)

If you’re feeling “Love Island USA” withdrawal, there’s no reason to leave the comfort of the luxurious villa, ridiculous challenges and snark from narrator Iain Stirling because there’s dozens of “Love Island” seasons right at your fingertips, including 11 seasons of “Love Island (U.K.)” and five seasons of “Love Island Australia” on Hulu. In fact, if you’re a “Love Island” first-timer via “Love Island USA” Season 6, there’s a load of British slang you’ve been missing out on, which is arguably half the fun of the original “Love Island.” And if you’re a fan of the insane challenges, you can tune into “Love Island Games,” which brings together all star islanders for a more game-centric villa experience. – Loree Seitz

Where to stream: “Love Island (U.K.)” and “Love Island Australia” on Hulu, “Love Island Games” on Peacock

“FBoy Island”

“FBoy Island” (Credit: HBO Max)

The premise of “FBoy Island” is simple — and it should be catnip for fans of “Love Island.” Three women arrive on an island with 24 men. Half of them are genuinely there to find love, the other half are self-described “F–k Boys.” The show amps up the messiness and game play of “Love Island” and is sure to scratch your itch, particularly the first two seasons that streamed on Max. – Jacob Bryant

Where to stream: The CW

“Too Hot to Handle”

“Too Hot to Handle” (Credit: Netflix)

“Too Hot to Handle” similarly brings a group of hot singles ready to mingle together in the hot summer sun, but with a caveat: They cannot partake in any sexual acts or else they will lose money from their prize fund. With one contestant usually acting as the group’s accountant to make sure no money is lost, kisses between a budding couple rival the forbidden nature of Casa Amor. You might even recognize some familiar faces if you start with Season 1, as the first outing introduced TV personality Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago. – L.S.

Where to stream: Netflix

“Perfect Match”

“Perfect Match” (Credit: Netflix)

Think “Love Island” but with a villa packed to the brim with Netflix reality stars from “Too Hot to Handle,” “Love Is Blind,” “Dated & Related,” “The Mole,” “The Circle” and more. Netflix’s “Perfect Match” brings the streamer’s biggest reality talent to a gorgeous villa, one big enough where the couples don’t even have to share a room with the rest of their housemates. As new reality all stars are brought in as bombshells to test connections and turn heads, couples must be decided nightly, leading to dates and conversations where the stakes are survival. – L.S.

Where to stream: Netflix

“Couple to Throuple”

“Couple to Throuple” (Credit: Peacock)

If you found yourself yelling at the TV during Kordell and Aaron’s Casa Amor exploits, and if movie night had your full attention, you might thrive with a more messy, chaotic dating show like Peacock’s “Couple to Throuple.” If you missed the train when it was coming out earlier this spring, the show welcomes couples looking to add a third to their relationship. Yes, there’s lots of healthy conversations about boundaries and respectfully integrating the new partner into the existing relationship, but there’s also plenty of drama stirred up when couples can choose to swap their chosen single every few days. – L.S.

Where to stream: Peacock

“Bachelor in Paradise”

“Bachelor in Paradise” (Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin)

If “The Bachelor” or “The Bachelorette” is a little too formal for you, embrace the franchise’s beach spin-off “Bachelor in Paradise.” The structure of the “Paradise” is pretty similar to “Love Island” with dramatic recouplings, bombshells and date getaways — but it doesn’t boast the $100,000 cash prize. Iain Stirling’s humor is matched by bartender Wells Adams, who doubles as a shoulder to cry on and source of advice for the helplessly romantic beach bums. Depending where you jump in, you might even recognize some of the “Bachelor” nation contestants. – L.S.

Where to stream: Hulu

“I Kissed a Boy”

“I Kissed a Boy” (Credit: ITV Studios)

Reality dating series centered around gay men are few and far between, but “Love Island” franchise producers ITV Studios struck gold with the hit U.K. series “I Kissed a Boy.” Flawlessly hosted by singer Dannii Minogue (sister to Kylie), the show’s first season follows a group of single men who are paired up based on compatibility before spending the summer together in an Italian country house, known as the “Masseria.” Starting their relationship off with a passionate kiss, the nine-episode season follows as relationships are tested through challenges and new singles, with plenty of drama and twists for the “Love Island” fans to get their fix. The franchise is also set to expand, with production already underway for “I Kissed a Girl,” featuring an all-female cast, coming soon. – Jose Alejandro Bastidas

Where to stream: Hulu

Bonus: “Unreal”

UnReal

If you’ve gone too far down the “Love Island” TikTok rabbit hole, your head might be consumed with pondering the existential implications of producing reality TV — which is exactly what “Unreal” dramatizes. Starring Shiri Appleby as a reality television producer and Constance Zimmer as her demanding boss, “Unreal” centers on the process of producing “Everlasting,” which very closely resembles “The Bachelor.” From a romance between the producer and the show’s lead to mismanaged medications, “Unreal” is a salacious drama in its own right, though it might give you enough fuel to hit pause on reality TV for a bit. – L.S.

Where to stream: Tubi

