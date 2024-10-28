“90 Day”: Adnan Goes to Hospital for 'Breathing Problems' After Tigerlily Ignores His Calls Before 'Baby-Making' Trip to Turkey

"It feels like he has a rule about every single thing in my life,” Tigerlily said of Adnan, while her friend Cruz warned again "procreating" until their problems are sorted out

Warner Bros. Tigerlily on '90 Day'

Tigerlily Taylor is fed up with Adnan Abdelfattah and his "controlling" behaviors.

The Oct. 27 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days picked up nearly two months after Tigerlily left Adnan behind in Jordan. But the couple were still butting heads about Adnan’s rules, even when apart.

“When I first got back from Jordan, I was a happy newlywed,” Tigerlily explained while driving to her hair stylist Cruz’s salon the day before leaving to meet her husband in Turkey for what she called a “baby-making” trip.

However, she added, it wasn’t long until “everything started changing” and the rules got stricter. “It feels like he has a rule about every single thing in my life, and we just keep running into issue after issue,” the Texas woman said in a confessional.

Upon arriving at Cruz’s salon, Tigerlily handed over a large bag of clothing, which she said Adnan did not approve of. She then opened up to Cruz about another disagreement she had with Adnan about her chiropractor.

Warner Bros. Tigerlily on '90 Day'

"He went on social media and sends me this video like, do you want me to accept this?” Tigerlily told Cruz, describing a clip of a woman having her back cracked.

As a result, Tigerlily claimed Adnan no longer allowed her to see any male practitioner. “He wants me to change them, and have all women," she told Cruz.

The morning after the disagreement, Tigerlily said she did not answer Adnan's calls. This apparently made Adnan so upset, he went to the hospital for “breathing problems and dizziness.”

Cruz was quick to express his concerns. “That’s not normal,” he told his friend. “That’s him trying to kind of manipulate you, if you ask me.”

Tigerlily seemed suspicious of Adnan’s actions, as well. “I also think he’s playing it up a little bit to get some sympathy from me because this is just a little much,” she said.

Warner Bros. Cruz and Tigerlily on '90 Day'

Cruz also appeared concerned when Tigerlily mentioned that her upcoming trip to Turkey was for “baby-making.” But she assured him there was good reason, citing her age.

“With us only seeing each other every two months, how do I know that time when we see each other is going to be a good fertility window for us?” she said. “And so we’re really limited.”

But Cruz wondered if his friend should hold off on “procreating” with her husband until their problems are sorted out. “I really do feel like hey love each other, but I don’t know if that’s going to be enough," he said in a confessional.

Warner Bros. Cruz on '90 Day'

Later on, while flying out to Turkey, Tigerlily got into another argument with Adnan. This time, she took issue with him posting a shirtless photo of him in the shower on social media.

“So now, it’s just added to the list of all the things to talk about,” Tigerlily said. “I don’t even want to walk on the eggshells anymore. I’m just totally, totally irritated.”

Meanwhile, Adnan hoped Tigerlily would “forget everything” when she saw him in Istanbul. “I think she will be so happy,” he predicted.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.



