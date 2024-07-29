“90 Day”'s Angela Wishes She 'Never Brought' Michael to the U.S., Says All He's Done in Their 7 Years Together Is 'Lie'

"As much as I love him, I don’t trust him," she admitted during the first part of the 'Happily Ever After' season 8 Tell-All

TLC Angela and Michael on the season 8 Tell-All of '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After'

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 8 Tell-All started with a bang.

The July 28 episode saw the whole cast together as they looked back on the season's highs and lows, and there was a lot of excitement that Michael Ilesanmi had finally arrived in the U.S. after years of waiting to join his wife Angela Deem.

However, the couple was far out of the honeymoon phase – and Angela, 58, seemed to be at her wits end with her husband.

When she arrived at the Tell-All, she told Big Ed that "nothing’s been like what I Imagined since I landed in the United States” with her husband.

“As much as I love him, I don’t trust him, Ed," she admitted before accusing him of using her for a visa. "I’m sick of it, man. I wish I never brought him here... He’s making a f---ing fool out of me."

Once Angela joined Michael, 35, in front of the cast before they headed to the set, she told him she didn't want him to be alone with the cast.

"You don’t get out of my f---ing sight. Do I make my f---ing self clear? Because you ain't going to have time to make these people think I'm the bad one no more," she said, adding that Michael is "not going to do the nice guy to y'all in front of me no more."

TLC Angela and Michael on the season 8 Tell-All of '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After'

She continued screaming at him in front of everyone as she ran through the issues they've been having, including how Michael sleeps in the living room and hasn't "f---ed [his] wife in two months."

"You knew me for seven years. You got all these people out there in the goddamn world thinking I'm a bitch and I'm a good-hearted motherf---er," she continued. "You've been a piece of s---. You cheated on me, your goddamn bitch is somewhere in New Jersey. Is that why you’re sleeping in a f---ing different room?"

TLC Angela and Michael on the season 8 Tell-All of '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After'

Though Michael denied it, Angela said that his "w----" was nearby in New Jersey, before telling Michael, "Why don't you call that bitch and tell her to come get your ass and your passport?"

Later, tensions remained high between them as Angela said that lying is what Michael "does best."

"He’ll lie and he’ll take that lie to the grave," she said, while Michael insisted he’ll “tell it how it is."

“7 years, I’ve seen you do nothing but lie,” she hit back.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 8 Tell-All airs Sunday, Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.



