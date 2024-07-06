“90 Day Fiancé” Alum Annie Suwan Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Husband David Toborowsky: 'I'm So Excited'

The couple had been documenting their IVF journey on Instagram and shared that Annie underwent an embryo transfer procedure on June 26

Annie Suwan/Instagram Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky

90 Day Fiancé alum Annie Suwan Toborowsky is pregnant!

She shared the news together with her husband, David Toborowsky, in a video posted on Instagram on Friday, July 5.

"The test results said I’m pregnant!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️🥹🥹🥹😂," the caption read. The couple offered more details in the video.

"Annie is pregnant," David, 55, said in the clip alongside a beaming Annie, 31. They said they received the news via a phone call and an e-mail from Annie's doctor.

David kissed his wife's face as she thanked fans for the love and support they have shown her and her husband while they documented their IVF journey on social media.

"Keep sending prayers because I still need it," Annie said at the end of the video, adding, "I'm so excited."

This is the couple's first child together. David also has adult children from a previous relationship.

The pair married in 2017 and have been a part of the 90 Day Fiancé reality TV franchise since early in their relationship. Cameras followed them for milestone moments, including when David struggled to pay Annie's dowry in Thailand.

Annie Suwan/Instagram Annie Suwan Toborowsky and David Toborowsky

The two have been sharing their IVF journey with fans on Instagram. Before announcing her pregnancy, Annie said in a video posted on June 26 that she had completed an embryo transfer procedure.

"The embryo transfer was successful 🥹🥹🥹❤️❤️," she captioned the video, in which she showed her embryo on a hospital monitor while sitting in a procedure chair eating pineapple as David asked for "sticky vibes" from behind the camera.

"Thank you everyone for your love and support. And the most important person in my heart and my life is my husband David sweet potato king thank you so much ❤️❤️," Annie's caption continued. She went on to thank her medical team.

Annie Suwan/Instagram Annie Suwan Toborowsky and David Toborowsky

On Saturday, June 6, a day after sharing the news, Annie posted a photo of herself and David on Instagram and thanked people for "sending us a lot of love and support."



