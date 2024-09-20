“90 Day Fiancé ”Star Big Ed on Proposing to Porscha Raemond Within 24 Hours of Meeting Her: ‘We Felt the Sparks’

The pair met at a fan meet and greet at sandwich shop Capriotti's in Florida

Social Acceleration Group/MEGA 90 Day Fiance star Big Ed drops down on one knee to propose to superfan Porscha Raemond after a whirlwind 24-hour romance.

90 Day Fiancé star Big Ed Brown knew fiancée Porscha Raemond was the one almost immediately!

The TLC star, who got engaged to Raemond within 24 hours of meeting her at a fan meet and greet event at the Plantation, Fla., shared in an interview with Page Six that it was love at first sight for him.

“I’m there carrying out these big sandwiches with sparklers. It’s crazy. And in walks this beautiful Italian dish, [Porscha],” he recalled of their first meeting at sandwich shop Capriotti's. “She comes up, gives me the warmest hug. … She gives me a big kiss on the cheek… and I’m amazed.”

Brown described her as “his dream girl” as she had all the features that he found attractive, including brown eyes and brown hair, and noted that they immediately “hit if off.” He said “she hung” out with him while eating her sandwich and even gave him “a little knitted toy.”

“We felt the sparks,” he shared. “And I’m like ‘hey do you want to hang out tomorrow night?’ And she goes, ‘absolutely.’

He said they talked throughout the day before they met up again at the hotel lobby and got to know each other a little more before heading to the restaurant with friends. He recalled how “enthralled” he was with her and her story, and noted they were “holding hands” and on the drive to YOLO restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

When they got there, he said, “We’re hugging. We’re smooching. We’re just talking about the future.”

Eventually Brown and his friend went to the bathroom during dinner, and he recalled telling him, “Dude, this is the one. I want to ask her to marry me,” prompting his friend to encourage him to “do it.”

However, the reality star had one important thing missing to pop the question: a ring. Though his friend had a solution in mind, suggesting that they “talk to the manager” of the restaurant and “get a paper clip.” They found one and fashioned a ring out of it and the restaurant staff all got together and brought out “roman candle sparklers” as the time for the proposal came.

Brown recalled, “I get down on one knee and everyone goes crazy. The restaurant was just, like, freaking out.”

“I [told her], ‘Look I never want to let you go. I think I met the one. I want to marry you,’ ” he continued. “And she said, ‘Yes,’ and we hugged and we kissed.”

Despite the quick engagement, he told Page Six that the couple wanted to “take it slow” as they had not even consummated the relationship yet. Though they had plans of visiting each other across the country on the horizon. He said that he also planned to get her a real engagement ring from Tiffany & Co.

“I’m in love,” Brown told the outlet, adding, “I’m on cloud nine.”

Brown previously was engaged to Rose Vega on 90 Day Fiancé in 2020 and ended his engagement with Liz Woods in April.



