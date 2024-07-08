“90 Day”: Gino Says Jasmine Is 'Getting Uglier' By the 'Day' as She Claims He's Causing Her 'Trauma'

"It's just too much fighting and and I've lost my desire," Gino admitted in a confessional on this week's episode

TLC TLC's '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After' stars Jasmine (left) and Gino

The strain between Gino and Jasmine is getting worse by the day.

In the July 7 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Jasmine and Gino get into an emotional argument as she accused him of causing her "a lot of trauma" and he admitted the continued arguing is making him question the marriage.

Jasmine told Gino she was "desperate to have [his] attention," and that motivated her to enter the pageant, before she complained that he hadn't "made love" to her in "months."

"You know how much that f---ing hurts me and mess up with my mind? And sex is not validation, but damn, I love you and I want to be with you, Gino. That is f---ing hurting me."

Gino, 54, said that Jasmine, 37, gets "very angry" with him — and "that's a big problem" when it comes to intimacy.

In a confessional, Gino admitted that Jasmine was to blame for the lack of intimacy in the relationship.

"It's just too much fighting and I've lost my desire," he said. "Like, she's like getting uglier to me by the day with all this fighting. I just feel really worn out."

He added, "We have real issues going on, which is the arguing every day. I don't know why she keeps bringing up our sex life like it's an excuse for our relationship issues."

TLC '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After' star Jasmine

Jasmine then questioned why Gino married her in the first place, as she told him, "You should have never married me. You should have never brought me here."

"Well, I had hoped that things would change. I did love you. I had hoped we could figure it out," Gino said.

His wife then issued an ultimatum of sorts. "Well, I'm not gonna stay married with you — if we're not gonna be intimate, I'm not gonna stay married with you."

"I don't see you trying to fix what I'm telling you the problem is," he hit back, and Jasmine lashed out, saying, "You fix your f---ing head and your dick. You are the one who has to fix it."

She then walked off and went to the bathroom, telling him he was free to "masturbate all you want."



90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.