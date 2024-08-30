“90 Day”: Loren’s Olympic-Style Prep for the Philippines Involves Cooking Shrimp in a Hot Bathroom (Exclusive)

In a preview of the season 7 premiere of '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days,' Loren from Las Vegas gets ready to come face to face with Faith after meeting her online

For some people, preparing for an international trip requires intense prep — especially when that trip entails meeting your potential soulmate for the first time.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip from the Sept. 1 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Loren from Nevada prepares to head to the Philippines to meet Faith, which marks his first time traveling internationally.

“This is my first time traveling abroad to meet someone” Loren, 33, explains in the clip. “I’ve basically never flown anywhere in my entire life. This will be a huge adventure for me.”

Loren wants to brush up on his Filipino cooking and prepare for the country’s high temps, so he whips up a meal that consists of shrimp, sweet chili sauce, soy sauce and garlic — in his bathroom.

“A lot of people tell me that in the Philippines, it’s so, so hot, it’s so humid, you can’t take it,” Loren says. “I’m not just going to sit here, I’m going to do some exercises. You know, I’m really going to get into it because in the Philippines, we’re gong to be running around, doing all kinds of crazy things. I want to be ready.”

Warner Bros./Discovery '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' couple Faith and Loren

From there, Loren proceeds to whip off his shirt, throw some punches and do pushups and jumping jacks.

“I’ve been doing this training once a week for the past like two, three months,” Loren says in the clip. “I’m preparing for my trip to the Philippines like it’s an Olympic sport. Once you get three pots going, it gets super steamy, super hot.”

As the shrimp smell starts to fill the bathroom, Loren continues his calisthenics.

“I’ve put a lot of thought into moving to the Philippines,” Loren says in an on-camera interview. “I’ve never felt like I belonged here and it’s a chance to finally see something besides what I’ve been used to my whole life. But really, the only thing that’s important is being with Faith.”



Loren calls Faith, 31, an “amazing person” who he finds to be “perfect pretty much in every way.”

“I’m literally putting everything I have into this,” he tells the cameras. “I’ve been saving, I’ve been working. This is it.”

Loren and Faith, who is transgender, fell in love after meeting on a dating site. Faith has never had a boyfriend before and Loren hasn’t been entirely truthful about his opinions on monogamy or his financial situation, so they both have a lot riding on the trip to the Philippines.

Loren and Faith represent one of seven couples embarking on this unique way of finding love in the upcoming seventh season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. They’ll be joined by Tigerlily from Texas and Adnan from Jordan; Rayne from New Mexico and Chidi from Nigeria; Niles from Alabama and Matilda from Ghana; Joe from Florida and Magda from Poland; Brian from Illinois and Ingrid from Brazil; Veah from Florida and Sunny from South Africa; and Vanja from Florida and Božo from Croatia.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 premieres Sunday, Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and Max.

