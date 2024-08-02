“90 Day”'s Loren Screams 'I Don't Like You' at Big Ed as They Go Head-to-Head Over Him Calling Her a 'Bottom Feeder' (Exclusive)

“90 Day”'s Loren Screams 'I Don't Like You' at Big Ed as They Go Head-to-Head Over Him Calling Her a 'Bottom Feeder' (Exclusive)

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip from part 2 of the season 8 Tell-All, Big Ed and Loren get heated – and Jasmine reveals the latest major insult Big Ed delivered

Big Ed has no tolerance for opinions about himself – and Loren has no plans of backing down from her castmate.

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip from part two of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 8 Tell-All, Big Ed, 59, and Loren, 35, get into a heated spat as he confronts her over her and her husband's 2022 comments.

"So, Ed, now that we're in person, do I look like a bottom feeder?" Loren asks Big Ed as they sit in makeup chairs opposite each other before taping another installment of the Tell-All.

Related: Big Ed Looks Back on Showering with Rose's Dad — and a Rat — in 'Most Iconic Scene' in 90 Day Fiancé 'History' (Exclusive)

Her quip was a reference to the insult Big Ed paid her after she admitted that she loathes him on Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's When Reality Hits podcast in 2022.



"I'm really looking forward to your segment," Big Ed replies. "I can't wait for you to go. Looking forward to [hearing about] your perfect life."



Loren is quick to defend herself, describing her life with her husband Alex by saying: "Well, I don't have a perfect life. I have an amazing husband who supports me. We fight. But he will never, ever talk to me the way you talk to anybody."

"Well, then just keep your mouth shut about me online. How about that?" Big Ed retorts.

TLC "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After" star Loren Brovarnik during the season 8 Tell-All

In a confessional, Loren breaks down the drama between her and her costar.



"So, I don't like Ed. A while ago, Alex and I had done an interview and they asked if there's anybody we don't like – or I don't like – in the 90 Day Fiancé saga. And I said yes, Ed. I loathe him because he treats women like s---," she recalls. "And then, he did an interview and said that I'm a 'bottom feeder' and I'm 'the lowest of the low.'"

Related: 90 Day: Jasmine Shockingly Reveals She's Never Seen Husband Gino Naked as He Continues to Refuse Makeup Sex (Exclusive)

"You think you're better than everybody, but to call me a f---ing bottom feeder? I don't think so," Loren says to Big Ed. "Don't even. I did not call you a name, I've never made fun of you, I said I don't like you because of how you treat women, but I've never, ever said anything that low."

He says he simply "clapped back" after she made the first move, and tells her to "keep your comments about me to yourself," which Loren refuses to do.

"I'm not going to keep them to myself. I don't like you, I loathe you."

He then accuses her of not "own[ing] what you said to me," to which Loren doubles down on her original comment, "I am looking at you telling you I don’t like you. I am owning it: I don’t like you."

"I don't like you either," Big Ed replies and then tells Loren she has "no right to comment on somebody that you don't know."

TLC "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After" stars Loren Brovarnik and Big Ed during the season 8 Tell-All

Loren's husband then enters the dressing room amid the heated spat, and asks, "What did she say?" before recalling, "She said that she loathe[s] you, yes."

"Twice," Big Ed corrects. "Well, she doesn't know who I am."

"I will say it again: I loathe you," Loren repeats, and Alex clarifies that their opinion is a result of "what we see" on the show.

Related: 90 Day's Angela Wishes She 'Never Brought' Michael to the U.S., Says All He's Done in Their 7 Years Together Is 'Lie'

TLC "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After" star Loren Brovarnik during the season 8 Tell-All

Jasmine then gets involved and reveals another comment Ed made in the van on the way to the Tell-All.

"He said ... that you're always portraying that you have a perfect marriage and that you are trying to preach to us. And he also said that you must make your husband's life very miserable."

The clip ends with a shocked-looking Loren asking, "What?" after her castmate's confession.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Part 3 of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 8 Tell-All airs Sunday, Aug. 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.