“90 Day”: Sarper Wants Shekinah to 'Cancel' Her Nose Job That He Designed After Realizing They Can't Have Sex for 1 Month

"I look at spending my recovery with Sarper as a test,” Shekinah said before Sarper admitted he almost had a "heart attack" upon hearing that he can't have sex with Shekinah for one month

TLC Shekinah and Sarper

90 Day's Sarper Guven is having mixed feelings about Shekinah Garner’s nose job.

On the Oct. 7 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Shekinah went in for her revision nose job consultation in Turkey after two previous rhinoplasties. Sarper, who questioned whether Shekinah wanted to go under the knife for a third time, expressed his own concerns.

“I'm so anxious about her surgery because she will take anesthetics and it can take two to three hours,” he told cameras. “I tried my best to convince her, ‘You're already beautiful, you are starting to look like a factory production.’”

“Every girl is starting to look like each other,” he added. “I don't want that but she wants it so it's out of my hands.”

When the doctor began marking up Shekinah’s nose, Sarper asked if he could step in, noting that he had done research on rhinoplasties.

“I'm a little control freak in our relationship and I just studied the work,” Sarper admitted. “Can I show you something?”

TLC

As Sarper showed the surgeon where he hoped the nose could change, Shekinah explained: “He has a vision for what he wants my nose to look like.”

“When I saw there's no chance we can cancel the surgery, I said to her, ‘At least give me a chance to me to talk doctor and tell him what I want because I will be the one who will see that every day,’” Sarper said in his confessional.

The doctor, who was confused by the situation, told cameras, “It's the first time this is happening. It's different and weird, but it's okay.”

Shekinah then revealed her own concerns about the surgery – but they had nothing to do with the outcome of her nose.

“After surgery, I'm not going to be my usual self,” she said. “I'm not going to be serving Sarper. I'm not going to be entertaining him. I'm not going to be bubbly and happy. I'm going to be in pain.”

“So I look at spending my recovery with Sarper as a test,” she continued. “I really hope that he can step up because it's going to determine whether or not this is somebody that I can live the rest of my life with.”

TLC

The next day, the pair went back for Shekinah’s operation. When the nurse began going over the post-op rules, Sarper was met with another surprise.

“No sexual intercourse for one month after the surgery,” she told the couple.

“One month, 30 days?” he questioned.

“Wait, why? That's so long,” Shekinah added.

The nurse explained that any physical activity could lead to bleeding, but Sarper wasn’t too sure he could follow those instructions.

“I know that surgery comes with a set of restrictions but I'm shocked,” he said. “I have not heard these things before.”

He then emphasized to Shekinah that there would be 7,200 hours of no sex, so she asked the nurse if there was any way around the restriction.

“What if I'm not doing the extreme physical activity?” she inquired. “He's doing all the work.”

“That's fine,” the nurse replied before leaving the room.

TLC Sarper 90 Day Fiancé

“I almost had a heart attack [when] she said one month,” Sarper then repeated, to which Shekinah said, “Can I please focus on my surgery right now?”

“I mean, we can go home right now,” Sarper suggested, clearly worried.

“You can go home,” Shekinah snapped back. “I think you should go home and I'll just stay here because you're stressing me out at this point.”

In her confessional, Shekinah said, “I know Sarper really wants me to cancel this surgery, but we're here in the hospital and I really want this. So we are going to find a way around this 'no sex for a month' thing.”

Sarper then saw Shekinah off to the operating room, continuing to voice his anxieties to the cameras.

“Right now, our relationship is on eggshells, and I want to show that I will be always with her, but I never in my life looked after anyone, so it will be difficult,” he said.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.



