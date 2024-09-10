“90 Day”: Shekinah Forgives Sarper for Ripping Out Her Hair Extensions Despite Saying She Won't 'Tolerate This Disrespect'

"Eventually, my emotions and feelings towards you are going to completely change," Shekinah warned Sarper on '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way'

TLC Shekinah (left) and Sarper (right)

Shekinah and Sarper are coming face-to-face for the first time since he pulled out her hair extensions during an argument.

On the Sept. 9 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Shekinah agreed to meet with Sarper at a cafe after staying in a hotel for the previous few nights. When the two sat down, Sarper began to complain, which upset Shekinah even more.

“I can't sleep,” he told her. “I'm taking sleeping pills and I'm just waking up. I'm overthinking nonstop.”

“I do not care about all of your ailments that are a result of your actions,” she interrupted.

Related: 90 Day's Shekinah Cries After Sarper Rips Out Her Hair Extension During Blowout Fight: 'He Doesn't Like to Be Confronted'

TLC Shekinah (left) and Sarper (right)

When Sarper asked Shekinah why she doesn’t “feel sorry for me,” she snapped back and asked why he expects her to feel sorry for him when he should “feel sorry for what you did.”

A few nights prior, the pair got in a massive argument after Shekinah told Sarper she wanted a vanity, but not the one he picked out for her.

“Sarper, you ripped my hair extension out of my head,” she said. “Have you even asked me one time if my head is okay?”

Related: 90 Day: Sarper Panics When Shekinah Reveals She's Meeting with His Ex: 'She Just Wants to Trash Me' (Exclusive)

Shekinah continued to say it doesn’t matter if he said it was “an accident” because “every time I see the side of you that’s angry, it changes how I see you.”

“Eventually, my emotions and feelings towards you are going to completely change,” she warned Sarper. “And I don't want that to happen, but I'm just telling you it can happen in one night.”

Sarper then admitted that he “overreacted” and has been stressed about their future He said having to tell his family he applied for a K-1 fiancé visa to move to the United States and waiting to see what will come next has caused him to lash out.

“Help me, show me the way,” he begged Shekinah, but she replied, “No. You’re a grown man.”

TLC Shekinah from 90 Day Fiancé

“I just feel so stupid being here,” she added. “I feel like I made a mistake and I feel like all my friends and family were right.”

Sarper then said he didn’t want to “throw the one year to garbage,” but Shekinah expressed how hurt she was by his anger issues.

“Love is not enough,” she said through tears.

She went on to recall her past relationship with a man who she described as “perfect” but had a “bad temper” that caused her to be fearful of him. Comparing it to her relationship with Sarper, he said it made him “regret” their arguments even more.

“She had to tell me, but I never let her tell me the past,” he said in his confessional. “And that's my fault.”

“I love you more than I love myself,” he then told Shekinah.

Related: 90 Day's Sarper Takes Shekinah to Task for Underestimating Her Weight by 4 Lbs. (Exclusive)

Deciding to forgive him, Shekinah maintained that if he showed her a bad side to him again, their relationship would be over.

“Sarper is 43 years old, and he's never been held accountable for his actions in a relationship,” she told cameras. “That is going to end here. He's lucky that I love him enough to give him a second chance.”

TLC Sarper on 90 Day Fiancé

She also confessed that she is weary about her decision given that she has had toxic relationships in the past that she vowed to learn from.

“I'm putting my foot down and I'm also doing so because I'm a mother, and I always think about what I would be okay with my daughter allowing for herself,” she said. “And I would never want her to tolerate this kind of disrespect.”

Shekinah later insisted Sarper go to therapy with her, and alone, to get control of his emotions, as he promised to make everything going forward about her.

“I want to believe that he can do this,” she shared. “The way that he can show me that he learned anything is by changing, and I think he will if he loves me as much as he says he does.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.