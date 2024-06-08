90 Degree Day on the Way

Latest Stories
- USA TODAY
Watch as fearless bear fights off 2 alligators swimming in Florida river
A video filmed by Kayaker Tyler Futrell shows the rumble between one bear and two alligators while the animals swim in Florida's St. Johns River.
- USA TODAY
Tiger shark vomits entire spikey land creature in rare sighting: 'All its spine and legs'
"When it spat it out, I looked at it and remarked 'What the hell is that?'" one student recalled of what could be a first-ever in the world sighting.
- FTW Outdoors
Large tiger shark washes ashore on Nantucket, but only briefly
The massive tiger shark washed up dead this week, but beachgoers were unsuccessful in keeping it on the beach.
- Yahoo Finance Canada
Gas prices in Canada fall, with double-digit drop in Vancouver
According to data firm Kalibrate, the average cost per litre of regular fuel in cities nationwide fell from $1.685 to $1.633 between May 30 and June 6.
- CBC
5 tornadoes touched down in central Alberta Monday, Environment Canada confirms
The federal weather agency confirmed Thursday that five tornadoes touched down in central Alberta earlier this week. Tornadoes were reported Monday near the small communities of Edberg and Gadsby. Edberg is 95 kilometres southeast of Edmonton. Gadsby is 160 km southeast of the city. On Thursday evening, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a weather summary confirming that four tornadoes occurred near Edberg within 18 minutes of each other, from 2:38 p.m. to 2:56 p.m. Monday. A to
- LA Times
Killer bear: Woman's death inside her home marks California's first fatal black bear attack
A 71-year-old woman who was found dead inside her Sierra County home had been mauled by a black bear, the first known such fatal attack in California history.
- HuffPost
Multiple Hospitalized At Trump Rally Due To Extreme Heat Wave
At least 11 people in Phoenix were hospitalized with heat exhaustion, officials said.
- Canadian Press Videos
The Philippines goes all in for natural gas, a climate pollutant
The Philippines is planning one of world's biggest buildouts of natural gas infrastructure, with almost two dozen power plants announced and ambitions to become a hub for liquified natural gas for the entire Asia-Pacific region.
- CNN
How an unassuming ‘sponge’ in your home could suck planet-heating pollution from the atmosphere
Scientists found an item widely used in kitchens can absorb planet-heating carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, in what they hope will become a low-cost and efficient tool to slow climate change.
- The Weather Network
Jammed-up jet stream stalls Canada’s weather, but for how long?
What you see is what you get this weekend as a poky pattern locks in conditions across the country
- CBC
New Quebec road hazard? The slippery, fuzzy tent caterpillar
Marie-Ève Carreau was driving on Highway 391 near Rouyn-Noranda, Que., this week when she rounded a curve, started to skid and rolled twice into the ditch.Unharmed, Carreau emerged from her vehicle to inspect the road in northwestern Quebec, finding thousands of caterpillars across both lanes."It was sliding as if it was on ice but the road conditions were nice," said Carreau.Tent caterpillars are infesting areas across the province this year, from Abitibi-Temiscamingue to Saguenay. Pictures on
- CBC
'We are at risk of running out': Calgarians asked to use 25% less water than yesterday
After a major feeder water main break plunged Calgary's water supply into a critical state, city officials are now asking Calgarians to use 25 per cent less than they did yesterday, sounding the alarm that the city is at risk of running out.The Bearspaw south water main — which is 11 kilometres long and as wide as two metres in parts — suffered a break Wednesday night that left hundreds of homes and businesses in the city's northwest without water.Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, the break caused s
- The Weather Network
Thunderstorm risk continues across Ontario and Quebec Friday
Much of eastern Ontario and Quebec remain at risk for thunderstorms on Friday ahead of unsettled weekend
- The Weather Network
Thunderstorm risk kicks off unsettled weekend in Ontario and Quebec
The thunderstorm risk continues to build into Thursday and Friday across much of Ontario and Quebec ahead of an unsettled weekend
- The Weather Network - Video
Why you should ditch that fun floatie this summer
Canada sees almost 500 drownings each year, with most of these happening in open water like lakes, rivers, and ponds. The Weather Network's Rachel Schoutsen has more on why you should keep the floaties at home this summer.
- Euronews
Jet fuel, bombs and concrete: The 60 million tonnes of carbon generated by Israel’s war on Gaza
Nearly two million Gazans are displaced and made more vulnerable to the climate crisis by a war exacerbating it.
- CBC
About 150 dead trout and juvenile salmon found in eastern P.E.I. river
Staff from two P.E.I. government departments were gathering information from the Cardigan River Friday afternoon after finding about 150 dead fish in the area.A news release from the Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action said officials and conservation officers were on the scene near the 48 Road in Cardigan."As of 3 p.m. on June 7, provincial officials have collected approximately 150 dead fish including brook trout, rainbow trout and some juvenile salmon," the news release said."
- The Canadian Press
Real-world mileage standard for new vehicles rising to 38 mpg in 2031 under new Biden rule
WASHINGTON (AP) — New vehicles sold in the U.S. will have to average about 38 miles per gallon of gasoline in 2031 in real-world driving, up from about 29 mpg this year, under new federal rules unveiled Friday by the Biden administration.
- Business Insider
Scientists finally think they know where the most dangerous part of this US earthquake zone is and it's bad news for Washington
Scientists just released the first comprehensive survey of the Cascadia Subduction Zone, the most dangerous earthquake-producing fault in the US.
- Miami Herald
Florida has a beach sand shortage. Could your beer bottles be part of the solution?
“Maybe it will open the door for something bigger.”