90-Year-Old Cyclist Stripped of World Record for Failing Anti-Doping Test

Carl Grove had a good time at the USA Cycling Masters Track Nationals last year. The 90-year-old from Bristol, Indiana, was the first and only finisher in the men’s 90-94 division of the time trial, sprint, and individual pursuit, in which he also set an age group world record of 03:06:129.

But on Friday, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) issued Grove a public warning after a urine sample taken at the race tested positive for epitrenbolone, a byproduct of the banned steroid trenbolone. Tests also found that Grove had taken supplements containing the fertility drug clomiphene, another prohibited substance.

As a result, Grove will lose his individual pursuit national title as well as the world record he set on July 11.

But according to USADA, Grove doesn’t appear to have taken either substance intentionally. The agency determined it was “more likely than not” that the epitrenbolone came from tainted meat Grove had eaten the night before he raced on July 11, because a similar in-competition test on July 10 had come back negative.

In working with USADA officials, Grove gave details on the supplements he used and demonstrated that none listed any banned substances. But tests later found unlisted clomiphene-which is not FDA-approved for men-in one of his samples.

The case mirrors events that played out in 2012, when seven-time Grand Tour winner Alberto Contador was stripped of his 2010 Tour de France and 2011 Giro d’Italia wins after testing positive for clenbuterol, a muscle enhancer used primarily on animals. Contador insisted that contaminated meat was to blame.

In another instance, American long jumper and sprinter Jarrion Lawson, a silver medalist at the 2017 world championships, tested positive for epitrenbolone last August and was provisionally suspended. Jarrion suspected that contaminated meat caused the positive result, according to Reuters.



Both trenbolone and clenbuterol are metabolic steroids used to improve meat production in livestock. Humans can take them to increase muscle mass, and USADA includes both on its prohibited substances list.

The FDA, meanwhile, prohibits clenbuterol but allows trenbolone. To complicate matters further, farmers have been known to illicitly give clenbuterol to their livestock, resulting in cases of tainted meat even in countries where the drug is banned.

Grove’s rescinded world record follows a major announcement last week that the UCI, pro cycling’s world governing body, will break with the World Anti-Doping Agency to ban the pain reliever tramadol.

