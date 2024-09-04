90-year-old Navy veteran shot, killed during carjacking in Houston, police say

Texas police are investigating a shooting and carjacking in Houston over the weekend that left a 90-year-old man dead.

The Houston Police Department reported that the shooting occurred shortly after noon on Saturday. Officers responding to a report of an assault in progress found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of an independent living facility, police said. The man was taken by paramedics to a nearby hospital, but later pronounced deceased.

The victim was later identified as 90-year-old Nelson Beckett, who Texas Governor Greg Abbott said was a Navy veteran.

According to an initial investigation, Houston police said Beckett was in his vehicle when he was approached by an unidentified male suspect, who assaulted and robbed him. The suspect then shot Beckett, stealing his car and running over Beckett as he fled the scene, police said.

The vehicle was later recovered at an apartment complex.

Rewards offered for information leading to arrest

On Monday, Abbott’s office announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the shooter.

“Cecilia and I are deeply saddened to hear of the murder of 90-year-old Navy veteran Nelson Beckett in Houston,” the Governor said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to his family and loved ones, and the entire Houston community during this difficult time. Texas is already working with our local partners and providing full support in bringing this criminal to justice."

Crime Stoppers of Houston also announced an additional $5,000 reward.

Nelson Beckett's son, Tim Beckett, told local ABC news affiliate KTRK that his father, "Was always an outgoing person until his very last day," adding, "We'll miss him."

The shooting remained under investigation Wednesday.

Max Hauptman is a Trending Reporter for USA TODAY. He can be reached at MHauptman@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 90-year-old Navy veteran fatally shot in Houston carjacking: police