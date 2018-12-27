900 wins and counting for St. F.X. hoops coach Steve Konchalski

Legendary.

It just might be the one word that perfectly describes the basketball career of St. Francis Xavier University coach Steve Konchalski.

When Coach K won his 900th game last month, he raised the bar to a level no other Canadian college coach has ever come close to. The 900 wins cover pre-season, regular season, tournament and playoff games.

However, those numbers are possible when you're in your 44th season coaching the same team.

"I remember when I interviewed for the job back in '75 and I said I wanted to achieve consistent excellence over time," said Konchalski.

"Winning championships are great, but seeing these young people develop and graduate and seeing them move on to productive careers is what it's really all about and along the way you just hope you win as many games as you can."

Konchalski started coaching at St. F.X. in 1975 and win 900 was on the road against Acadia University in Wolfville, which was a fitting place for the win. Konchalsi is a New Yorker who came to Canada in 1962 to play at Acadia. He quickly became a star player with the Axemen.

St. Francis Xavier University More

Konchalski's first win as a coach came against Mount Allison University. Since that time, he has coached the X-Men to three national titles. The first came in 1993 and there were back-to-back championships in 2000 and 2001. Throw in nine Atlantic conference championships and you can see how the wins got to 900.

"Looking back over my 44 years, the national championship teams we had may not have been our best teams," said Konchalski, "We probably had four or five teams of equal calibre, but for a variety of reasons just couldn't win that crucial game."

On Friday, the 73-year-old Konchalski will lead his team onto the court at Dalhousie University for their first game of the Shoveller Men's Basketball tournament. His team will play their opening game against Saint Mary's University.

St. Francis Xavier University More

Getting to the 1,000-win mark would mean Konchalski would have to coach for several more years.

"I'm not putting a limit on it and I never will put a limit on it," said Konchalski, whose wife Charlene is from Antigonish and he raised his family there as well. "I'm taking it one year at a time and as long as I'm healthy and as long as I'm enjoying it, I'm going to keep going."

Story continues