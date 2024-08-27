90s are back

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Daughter Recalls His Disgusting Whale Stunt In Resurfaced Interview
The Trump-supporting ex-presidential candidate’s whale exploit literally stinks.
- CNN
Millions in this country are stranded by flooding. Many blame their neighbor
Wading through muddy floodwaters up to chest height, hundreds of people slowly make their way to safety, their belongings held high above their heads to keep them dry.
- The Weather Network - Video
Snowy reminder of summer winding down in Western Canada
Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details of some places in western Canada receiving snow before the end of the week
- The Canadian Press
Downpour in Jasper National Park slows fires, but comes with warning
JASPER — Parks Canada says a weekend drenching of rain on parts of Jasper National Park is doing a lot to quell fire activity, but the wet weather also comes with a warning.
- FTW Outdoors
Can you spot the black bear peeking from the forest?
Can you spot the black bear peeking from the forest in the Pacific Northwest? The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service asked a similar question Monday via social media and provided the main image and a second image showing a portion of the bear in a different location. We’ve provided
- USA TODAY
'I never seen a slide of this magnitude': Alaska landslide kills 1, at least 3 injured
Mandatory evacuations are underway in the southeastern Alaska city after a landslide leveled buildings leaving at least one person dead and 3 hurt.
- USA TODAY
'Give him a push': Watch beachgoers help stranded shark back into the water in Nantucket
Liza Phillips was tossing football with her dad and brother at Low Beach in Nantucket when they noticed the shark struggling on the beach.
- The Weather Network - Video
Thunderstorm risk builds with high humidity across Ontario
As a warm muggy airmass pushes into Ontario it is posing the threat for severe thunderstorms in the region. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.
- The Weather Network
Humidity in Ontario nurtures multiple rounds of severe storm potential
Ontario is heating up on Tuesday, with some severe weather potential that could boom or bust in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA), and other locales in the southern region
- The Canadian Press
Latest fatal landslide in Alaska kills 1 and injures 3 in Ketchikan, a popular cruise ship stop
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A landslide cut a path down a steep, thickly forested hillside and crashed into several homes in Ketchikan, killing one person and injuring three in the latest such disaster to strike mountainous southeast Alaska.
- The Canadian Press
This bird species was extinct in Europe. Now it's back, and humans must help it migrate for winter
PATERZELL, Germany (AP) — How do you teach a bird how, and where, to fly?
- The Weather Network
Say it isn't snow! Flakes start to fly in parts of Canada as August wraps up
High-elevation alpine snow is forecast across the Canadian Rockies this week.
- The Weather Network
Severe storm risk continues Sunday night for northwest Ontario
A risk for tornadoes will accompany the strongest storms that develop on Sunday
- The Weather Network
Powerful 5.4 magnitude earthquake hits Portugal’s coastline
The earthquake's tremors were felt across several regions, particularly in Sines, Lisbon, and Setúbal
- Global News
Calgary water emergency: City under Stage 4 water restrictions again
Calgary is under severe water restrictions for the second time this summer as crews work to repair one of the city’s largest water mains. Michael King reports.
- CNN
How an Alaska couple managed to escape a deadly landslide – but lost everything
A landslide in southern Alaska on Sunday left one person dead and several others injured, and some residents have been ordered to evacuate as officials warn another slide could strike nearby.
- Storyful
One Person Killed as Landslide Smashes Into Homes
At least one person was killed and others were injured when a landslide struck homes in Ketchikan, Alaska, on August 25, according to local officials.“The potential for a secondary landslide south of the original slide” remained a concern, officials said.“In my 65 years in Ketchikan, I have never seen a slide of this magnitude,” said Ketchikan Mayor Dave Kiffer. “The loss of life that we have encountered is heartbreaking, and my heart goes out to those who lost their homes.”Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy declared a disaster and directed all state agencies to provide assistance where needed.A local high school was prepared to host residents who evacuated their homes, officials said.Ketchikan resident Natasha Clevenger posted this footage showing homes damaged by the landslide on Second Avenue. She said, “We are safe but shaken up. We are stuck in our house until we can be safely evacuated.”She later said her family had been evacuated to a local high school, thanking first responders who “safely guided [them] through a street covered in power lines and poles.”Clevenger added: “Thank you to everyone who’s reached out. We are a little out of it from being in shock, but we are safe and praying for our neighbors.” Credit: Natasha Clevenger via Storyful
- The Weather Network
Soggy setup could bring 30-50 mm of rain and storm risk to Alberta
Parts of Alberta are in for a soaking during the first half of the week, with up to 50 mm of rainfall or more expected in some locales, accompanied by a thunderstorm risk on Tuesday
- ABC News
Body found of woman washed away in Grand Canyon floodwaters
The body of a 33-year-old woman who was swept away in flash flooding at the Grand Canyon has been discovered, according to the National Park Service. Chenoa Nickerson of Gilbert, Arizona, had been missing since Thursday afternoon when heavy rain triggered a flash flood that washed her into Havasu Creek in the Grand Canyon, about a half mile from where the creek meets the Colorado River, according to the NPS.
- The Weather Network - Video
Storm risk accompanied by temperature drop in Alberta
Storm risk arises in Alberta on Tuesday as a cold front sweeps through with heavy rains likely along with strong wind gusts up to 80km/h. As the cold front departs, it leaves much cooler air bringing about the risk for higher elevation snowfall. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.