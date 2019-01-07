The '90s Mountain Vibes Are Alive With The North Face's New Rage Collection

There's no doubt that The North Face dominates when it comes to great outdoor gear. Even better? The brand has been around for so long that it can take archival inspiration from its own past lives. It's doing just that this winter with the new Rage Collection, which is the perfect encapsulation of '90s snowboarding. It has the idyllic '90s color scheme (orange and purple) on color-blocked hats, pants, slides, and jackets. You know it'll perform well if you're wearing the clothes to actually snowboard-and it'll still look cool as hell if you aren't. The collection will be available to buy starting January 16. Here's a look at the pieces to come.