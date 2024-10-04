‘That ’90s Show’ Canceled After Two Seasons on Netflix, Kurtwood Smith Says: ‘We Will Shop the Show’
The ’90s are officially over.
“That ’90s Show,” the follow-up series to “That ’70s Show,” has been canceled after two seasons on Netflix, franchise star Kurtwood Smith wrote on Instagram Thursday night.
“I know you have been asking me when Season 3 is coming, but I have tough news…Netflix will not be renewing,” Smith, who stars as Red Forman, wrote on Instagram. “I just want to take a minute to say THANK YOU to all of the fans everywhere who supported and watched the show. You have come up to me in random parts of the world when I’m traveling and reached out to me through social media and just been so wonderful. I’ve loved every minute of getting to bring Grandpa Red to life for you all. I’ve said it before but it’s worth mentioning again…this show had so much heart behind it and the most wonderful cast, writers, directors, producers and crew an actor could hope to work with. Thanks for letting Red and Kitty, their grandkid, all their grandkids friends and neighbors, the original cast members of That 70’s Show and all of our wonderful guest cast members entertain you for two seasons. To steal Red Forman’s words…we aren’t going to be dumbasses…we will shop the show, because good grandparents would try hard to get these kids graduated from high school.”
