911 call from injured S&WB employee

Veteran actor lured in women, sexually assaulted them: Police
An actor is accused of luring at least three women into a "false sense of security" then violently sexually assaulting them without their consent, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Gabriel Olds, 52, was arrested and booked on seven felony sexual assault charges on Wednesday, LAPD said. Police are asking additional alleged victims of Olds or witnesses to the incidents to come forward.
- InStyle
Jessica Alba and Her 16-Year-Old Daughter Honor Wore Coordinating Bikinis on Vacation
Mommy-and-me dressing for the beach.
- Hello!
Emma Willis stuns in strapless bikini alongside shirtless beau Matt Willis from boat trip
Emma and Matt Willis have jette4d off on a glorious holiday and posed as they headed out on a boat. See photo.
- Hello!
Pierce Brosnan's rarely-seen son Sean undergoes dramatic transformation
Pierce Brosnan's son Sean is about to take on the role of a lifetime, however it meant that the star had to undergo quite a drastic transformation – see the photos here!
- People
Woman Who Claimed Husband Tied Her to Tree Allegedly Admits She Did It Herself — and Reveals Why: Report
Lalita Kayi Kumar, 50, was found emaciated by a shepherd in a forest in India on July 27, police say
- Hello!
Prince Harry adorably kisses daughter Lilibet in sweet rare photo
Prince Harry is a proud dad to two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet – see the royal dad kissing his newborn daughter Lilibet.
- USA TODAY
Membership required: Costco to scan member cards, check ID at all locations
At first, Costco was only testing scanners at some locations. Now, the members-only retailer plans to have scanners at all of its stores.
- The Canadian Press
Powerful former North Dakota lawmaker pleads guilty to traveling to Europe to pay for sex with minor
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A high-profile former North Dakota lawmaker who was one of the most powerful members of the Legislature pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to a charge that he traveled to Europe with the intent to pay for sex with a minor.
- People
Blake Lively Steps Out in Daring Shirtless Look at “It Ends with Us” Photocall in London
Lively paid homage to her character Lily Bloom by wearing an oversized white suit featuring floral detailing
- BuzzFeed
40 Literally Every Single Millennial On Earth Watched As A Kid That Screwed Them Up For Life
These are the classics.
- Hello!
Daniel Craig looks worlds away from James Bond role in new photo
Knives Out actor Daniel Craig looked worlds away from his iconic James Bond character as he posed for a new photo in Paris. Discover his new look here...
- Global News
Ontario town calls for provincial help after viral poop post
The Town of Wasaga’s mayor is calling for assistance from the Ontario government following a viral post on social media. It alleges people are defecating on the famous beach. The mayor says there’s no evidence of ‘unsanitary behaviour.’ Shallima Maharaj has the story.
- InStyle
Prince William Was "Completely Crestfallen" After Learning About Kate Middleton's Cancer
It was "devastating" for William to learn of Middleton's diagnosis so soon after King Charles's own cancer.
- Global News
‘A coward’s move’: Woman flees with dog that fatally mauled family pet in Stanley Park
A Langley family is heartbroken after their three-year-old dog was mauled to death near Second Beach by what they say was a large off-leash dog. As Angela Jung reports, they're now left searching for answers.
- Variety
Cate Blanchett Says ‘No One Got Paid Anything’ to Film ‘Lord of the Rings’: ‘I Basically Got Free Sandwiches’
“The Lord of the Rings” is one of the highest-grossing film series of all time, having grossed $2.9 billion worldwide. But, according to Cate Blanchett, that doesn’t necessarily mean the actors earned a handsome salary for their involvement in Peter Jackson’s film trilogy. During “Watch What Happens Live” on Tuesday night, host Andy Cohen asked …
- Canadian Press Videos
Harris gets interrupted by protesters during campaign rally in Detroit and snaps back
Lingering dissensions in the Democratic party were on display during Harris’ evening speech in Michigan, when she was interrupted by protesters chanting about the war in Gaza. (AP video by Mike Householder/produced by Javier Arciga)
- Deadline
Kate Winslet Says Crew Member Suggested She Hide Her “Belly Rolls” While Filming ‘Lee’
Kate Winslet has revealed how a crew member suggested she sit up straighter to hide her “belly rolls” during the filming of a bikini scene in World War II drama Lee. Winslet says she brushed off the suggestion because it was right for her character Lee Miller, a photojournalist who goes from shooting for British …
- People
Laci Peterson's Mom Reveals What She Thought About Scott When Daughter First Told Her About Him
'American Murder: Laci Peterson,' airing Aug. 14, features rare interviews with Laci’s mother and Scott’s mistress Amber Frey
- Wichita Eagle
Motorcycle rider killed Wichita grandma in road-rage shooting. He pleaded guilty
Norma Williams, 69, and her husband were driving at Greenwich and Kellogg on Sept. 1, 2023, when they encountered a group of motorcycle riders. One followed and shot at them.
- CNN
Crew of Titan sub knew they were going to die before implosion, according to more than $50M lawsuit
The family of a French explorer who died in a submersible implosion has filed a more than $50 million lawsuit, saying the crew experienced “terror and mental anguish” before the disaster and accusing the sub’s operator of gross negligence.